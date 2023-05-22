Oil is rising amid supply concerns

Oil prices rose today, supported by the dollar’s decline and supply cuts from Canada and (OPEC +) producers, amid investors’ anticipation to see the extent to which exports will be affected by the Group of Seven’s commitments to strictly apply the maximum price of Russian crude.

Brent crude futures rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.72 a barrel.. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery, the most traded futures contract, rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.84.

WTI June contracts, which expire later in the day, were up 5 cents at $71.60 a barrel.