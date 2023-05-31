Oil rises and compensates for its losses in the previous session

Oil prices rose today, after sharp losses in the previous session, amid dealers’ anticipation of an expected vote on an agreement to raise the US debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion.

Brent crude futures rose 11 cents to $73.82 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose eight cents to $69.54 a barrel. Both fell by more than four percent on Tuesday.

The deadline for paying off US debt roughly coincides with the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries “OPEC Plus” on the fourth of next June.