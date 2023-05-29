Oman Air hosts the meeting of the Gulf Aviation Safety Association

Oman Air recently hosted the Gulf Aviation Safety Association (GFSA) meeting in the Omani capital, Muscat.

The meeting was attended by delegates from Boeing, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Oman Transport Safety Bureau (OTSB), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the General Civil Aviation Authority (GACA), Qatar Airways, and a number of Gulf airlines.

The meeting included workshops, presentations and discussions on various topics related to the participation of working groups from flight operations, flight data forum, ground operations, cabin safety and helicopters. The workshops allowed participants to present, share and discuss best practices and safety issues in a confidential environment.

In addition, they provided an opportunity to network and exchange information and experiences, as well as discuss best practices and post-Covid safety concerns.

The second and final day of the meeting featured presentations from each sub-group covering their key areas of focus, including global aerospace safety initiatives by Boeing; Global Data Management Programme, Incident Database Analysis, Flight Data Exchange Analysis, Benefits to Operators and IATA Safety Enhancement Initiatives.

Captain Fahad Cindy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GFSA and CEO of Saudi Aerospace Industries, introduced MRO Safety and its relationship to the aviation ecosystem. Meanwhile, Captain Waheed Al Subhi, Senior Manager, Safety and Emergency Response Planning, gave a presentation on the Oman Air fleet, its achievements and safety challenges. An interactive group discussion was held on the challenges of implementing a safety management system, safety leadership, and change management.

Captain Nasser Al Salmi, Chief Operating Officer, Oman Air, welcomed the delegates and emphasized the importance of such meetings, which serve to keep members updated on current best practices and standards.

The Gulf Aviation Safety Association was established in Oman in 2004 by a group of Gulf safety professionals from various airlines present in the GCC region. The group meets quarterly to discuss safety improvement initiatives, as well as to coordinate with international bodies such as IATA and ICAO.