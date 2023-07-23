On more than 1,500 products to meet customer demand.. LuLu Hypermarket Qatar is re-offering 10/15/20/30!

LuLu Hypermarket Qatar announced the upcoming return of the promotion 10/15/20/30, which is scheduled to take place from today, Monday, July 24 until August 6.

This promotion is back on popular demand, and customers can once again avail incredible discounts on more than 1,500 products across various categories, including groceries, fresh foods, fruits, vegetables, homewares, textiles, shoes, health and beauty products, sporting goods, and homewares.

The specialty of the 10/15/20/30 promotion lies in its comprehensive range of products carefully selected to meet the diverse needs of our valued customers. LuLu Hypermarket Qatar is committed to offering quality products at affordable prices, which makes this promotion a truly remarkable one. Be it daily necessities or special gifts, LuLu has arranged all lines of goods to welcome customers back after their summer holidays. In addition, the hypermarket has carefully curated all the back-to-school items and office stationery to cater to the needs of students and professionals alike.

A LuLu management spokesperson expressed his happiness with the promotion, saying, “The 10/15/20/30 promotion has always been a huge success, and every year, we strive to add more product lines specially designed for the regular use of our customers, to add excitement to the promotion.”

To add more value and excitement to this promotion, LuLu Hypermarket Qatar has prepared a series of special offers. The hot food and bakery sections have prepared innovative combo offers tailored to include various cuisines such as Arabic, Western, Chinese, South Indian and North Indian, along with a wide range of delicious baked goods to complement the main promotion.

Gold awards

Shoppers have the chance to win big prizes with the “Win ​​1.5 kg of gold and a Lulu gift card” offer. For every purchase of 100 riyals or more, customers get an e-raffle coupon for a chance to win 1.5 kg of gold or a Lulu gift card worth 100,000 riyals. There will be 50 lucky winners for each category, which makes this promotion even more attractive.

Lulu Hypermarket constantly strives to provide a wide range of international products at the best prices, catering to the needs of the multi-ethnic community in the region, and with a commitment to high-quality offers and an organized logistics system, Lulu remains the preferred shopping destination for many.

A LuLu management spokesperson said, “We have always dedicated our efforts to provide a better shopping experience to our valued customers, and we will continue our continuous efforts in this regard with highly innovative promotions in the future to keep our customers happier.”

He called on shoppers not to miss the opportunity for the exceptional offer 10/15/20/30 at Lulu Hypermarket Qatar, and to go to the nearest Lulu store to take advantage of the amazing discounts and exciting offers available.