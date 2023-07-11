Only president’s family can smuggle cocaine inside White House

While there is a number of cocaine addicts amongst the members of US president Joe Biden, White House is trying to play hide-and-seek with the recent recovery of cocaine although according to Secret Service veteran Dan Bongino, only president’s family could smuggle cocaine into that highly-protected zone. Talking to Breitbart news agency, Bongino said, “There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex. No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those”.

Bongino also told Breitbart that his sources in the Secret Service have told him that President Joe Biden’s mental state is deteriorating to the point that it is more than just a little problematic, adding that some at the agency told him that Biden’s mental acuity was rapidly deteriorating.

“Not a joke and not hyperbole – I’m hearing from people close to the situation that Biden’s cognitive decline is rapidly worsening and is becoming increasingly difficult to mask. It gives me no joy in saying this and I mean that: [Biden] is in real significant trouble”, Bongino said, adding that his sources who are outside of the Secret Service but who are still in Biden’s orbit say it’s worse than he has “just lost a step”.

“It’s not a mystery. It’s the worst-kept secret in the White House”, Bongino said.

The US Secret Service found an “unknown item”, which led to the evacuation of the White House grounds. A person with knowledge of the situation later confirmed that laboratory testing for the material discovered in the White House was cocaine.

Regardless of whether a suspect is named, the US Secret Service is anticipated to wrap up its investigation into a bag of cocaine found in the West Wing, a federal law enforcement official told CNN.

“As of Thursday afternoon, investigators had yet to receive results of the DNA or fingerprint analysis but had already begun reviewing visitor logs and security camera footage. This timeline reflects the current progress of the investigation, but law enforcement investigations are fluid and that timeline could shift”, CNN said.

“The official reiterated that it may be difficult to identify a culprit given how many people walk through the entrance near where the bag of cocaine was found. CNN previously reported that cocaine was found in a cubby near the ground floor entrance to the West Wing where staff-led tours of the White House pass through on their way into the building. Those tours typically only occur on weekends”, the outlet added.

In a Rumble video titled “The Cocaine-Gate Inside Scoop”, Dan Bongino gave his account of what he believes happened after the Secret Service announced on Sunday that a “suspicious white powder” found in the White House turned out to be the illegal drug.

“DO NOT TRUST the White House version of events about the cocaine. The Bongino Rule is in full effect”, he prefaced on Twitter.

“Here’s the issue here. There’s going to be a lot of commentary on this from people who have not done security or aren’t even remotely familiar with how security at the White House even works”, he noted in the video.

After noting that the White House sits on an 18-acre site, he explained that there are only two checkpoints where visitors can get in, and they are heavily manned by Secret Service personnel using the best screening technology.

“Who could have possibly gone through a checkpoint and brought cocaine in?” he asked rhetorically. “The answer is no one. It’s someone who would have bypassed the checkpoints”.

Bongino then noted that Secret Service agents and those they protect, such as the first family and guests of the Bidens, would not have to go through the checkpoints.

“The Secret Service didn’t have cocaine on ’em, so it had to be one of the protectees. There is no other explanation”, he continued. “They would have never gotten through the checkpoint. They were driven in”, Bongingo added.

Meanwhile, in an opinion article in WorldTribune, Bill Juneau, who worked for 25 years as a reporter and night city editor at the Chicago Tribune wrote:

Yes, there was a small cellophane container of cocaine or white “gravel” found inside the White House several days ago.

The ten-cent baggie of white powder, also called, “yam-yam” is an old friend to users like Hunter Biden and his half-sister, Ashley Blazer Biden. The illegal substance was happened upon by a security officer on July 2 inside the historic presidential home and headquarters in Washington, DC.

Hunter and Ashley are family members well known to agents at the White House. The story of Hunter’s corruption and drug use have been told in a laptop computer which he discarded and which is now in the hands of the FBI.

Ashley, the 42-year old daughter of the President and Dr. Jill, accidentally left behind a diary in a drug rehab center and it found its way into media hands. It revealed her story of sexual dalliances as a young woman and her being sexually molested by an unidentified family member; and showering with her father, which she added was “not appropriate”.

For unexplained reasons, the precise location inside the mansion has never been pinpointed, but the finder was a secret service agent, one of a great many assigned to the White House, whose job it is to assure maximum security and decorum in the great American mansion. These agents guard every entrance without exception, as well as always strolling about and watching for questionable visitors and incidents.

When first spotted, it was reported, there was concern that the powder was anthrax, but in short order it was confirmed that it was cocaine. In 2001, a small concentration of Anthrax, the lethal bacteria that is also a plain white powder, was detected on a mechanical device known as a “slitter,” which is used to open mail destined for the White House. It was in a mail facility that processes letters to the White House. The facility was closed for further testing, and environmental tests turned up negative. In past years, mailed Anthrax has caused the deaths of several persons.

The spokespersons have said that the “electric kool-aid” could actually be pitched in the direction of five members of the Biden family. At the top of the list are: Hunter Biden, a confirmed addict, but now said to be clean; and his sister, Ashley Biden Krein, wife of a plastic surgeon. Both Bidens have spent some time in rehab centers coping with the habit. Other Bidens, the President’s brother, Frank and niece Caroline, and the late son Beau’s widow, Hallie, also have had stints in rehab facilities, according to the Daily Mail and other media arms. In some cases, rehab had been ordered by a judge…

According to media reports, members of Biden family, including Hunter Biden have been almost openly using Joe Biden’s position not only in making illicit cash, they even are joining hands with Islamists and terrorist organizations in a number of nations, including Bangladesh with the notorious agenda of unseating a democratically elected secularist government and helping conglomerate of Islamists, jihadists and terrorists in returning to power thus turning Bangladesh into a neo-Taliban state. President Joe Biden’s scandal-plagued son Hunter Biden was recently appointed as lobbyist for Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which was termed as undesignated terrorist organization by a US court in 2016.