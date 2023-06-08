Opening horizons for a strategic trade partnership with Kyrgyzstan

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qasim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, stressed the importance of developing cooperation relations with the Kyrgyz Republic, the second stop in the tour of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar (may God protect him) in Central Asia.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency said that the visit of His Highness the Emir of Qatar to Kyrgyzstan establishes a new phase of advancing trade and economic cooperation relations, and working to benefit from the available capabilities in both countries. He added that His Highness the Amir’s visit to Bishkek is also an opportunity for businessmen from both sides to discuss and discuss investment opportunities available to develop joint projects in priority sectors, which serve the development agenda of both sides.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar has been keen, during the past years, to devote a policy of economic openness and effective linkage with global markets, and to build fruitful international partnerships with friendly and brotherly countries in the non-oil sectors, which serve national development trends, as well as creating opportunities to enter into smart partnerships in new fields. and innovative.

His Excellency the Minister of Commerce and Industry stated that this strategic direction comes within the framework of achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, and diversifying sources of income away from oil and gas. Therefore, renewable and clean energies represent part of the promising areas of cooperation with the various partners of the State of Qatar around the world, especially the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as On food security, agriculture, green economy and energy.

He stressed the great opportunities for cooperation towards achieving a number of goals with developmental and social dimensions, such as: economic diversification, achieving regional and international stability, and contributing to achieving sustainable development and prosperity for the two countries.

HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry stressed that the agreements and memorandums of understanding signed between the State of Qatar and the Kyrgyz Republic are a starting point for building a comprehensive strategic partnership and consolidating joint cooperation in various fields, the most important of which are trade and investment fields. Therefore, the visit of His Highness the Emir of Qatar is an important opportunity to discuss ways to activate the agreements. that were held between the two countries, and to achieve optimum benefit from them, which would reflect positively on the level of cooperation and relations between the two sides.

And His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Abdullah Al-Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, at the end of his statement to “QNA”, stated that in light of the economic capabilities and capabilities that distinguish the two countries, work will be done with the partners in the Kyrgyz government to open new horizons for trade and investment partnership during the next stage. And enhancing the access of the companies of the two countries to the promising opportunities in their markets, especially in the priority sectors that represent a common denominator between the two sides.