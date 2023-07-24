Opening the door for candidacy for the World Summit Award competition

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology announced the opening of registration for individuals, companies and local institutions to nominate the best digital projects and applications to participate in the 2023 World Summit Award competition and to contribute to representing the projects of the State of Qatar globally.

The ministry added that those interested can submit their applications until August 30 by sending information and details of their business to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology via the e-mail designated for the competition [email protected]

The World Summit Award includes eight categories, including; Government agencies and citizens, health and well-being, environment and green energy, business and trade, learning and education, tourism and culture, urbanization and smart societies, and empowerment and inclusiveness. It includes representatives from 168 countries from different continents of the world.

Applicants can include their work in these categories, provided that the applications comply with the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, which leads to the absence of any application from incitement to war, violence, and racial discrimination, and does not violate international copyrights, as the arbitration committee has the right to reject any works that violate the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights.

The Ministry stressed the need for all applications to be real projects already implemented, and drafts, prototypes, demos, and incomplete projects will not be accepted. Useful digital content must be presented in an innovative and high-quality manner, such as web pages, interactive applications, text-based products, etc., provided that these solutions or applications prove their practical effectiveness and local impact, and no more than two years have passed since their production from the date of submitting the application for nomination for the award. Incomplete trial copies will not be accepted and will be excluded without prior notice.

She explained that after receiving the applications, a local arbitration committee formed by experts and leaders from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology will conduct reviews and evaluations of the submitted works and projects and select one finalist for each of the eight award categories to be nominated to represent the State of Qatar at the global level.

Reem Al Mansouri, Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Society Development Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of submissions for the World Summit Award 2023, as this prestigious competition stimulates the power of digital innovation and its transformative impact on society.”

She added: “From this standpoint, we encourage companies, institutions and individuals across Qatar to seize this important opportunity and present their projects, to be presented and shared as Qatari projects and talents on the global stage, in order to inspire the world with our digital achievements, and push the digital scene in the country to new heights.”