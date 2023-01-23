Pakistan MOFA turns into nest of two old lovers

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif finally has succeeded in caging two old lovers – Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Hina Rabbani Khar in the same ministry thus turning Pakistan MOFA into nest of romance. Hina Rabbani Khan, who in July 2011 became the youngest foreign minister and the first woman to have held the position in an Islamic republic, while on April 19, 2022, she became the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, or the junior minister in MOFA. Her boss, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari became the 37th foreign minister of Pakistan on April 27, 2022 – just within 3 days of Hina’s appointment. For Hina Rabbani Khar, it was clearly a demotion, and to her worst humiliation, she has to now serve under her ex-lover Bilawal despite their romantic relations came to an end in 2012, when Hina’s husband Firoze Gulzar turned furious at her and even thinking of divorce, as the news of Hina-Bilawal secret romance got exposed.

After Hina Rabbani Khar became a junior foreign affairs minister of the Shehbaz Sharif government of Pakistan, former minister Fawad Hussain launched a sexist attack on her on social media for which he drew flak. Sharing an old interview of Hina Rabbani Khar, Fawad Hussain called her a ‘low IQ’ woman, whose only claim to fame is ‘Berkin bags and expensive eye shades’. In that old interview with Al Jazeera, Hina Rabbani Khar admitted that as the foreign minister she had to face the accusation from allies that Pakistan was supporting terrorism and there were “waves of truth” to those claims.

On the same day of Hina Rabbani Khar’s appointment as Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry’s junior minister, IndiaTV in a report said:

Hina Rabbani Khar who has always been projected as a glamourous politician known for classy style language is currently the talk of the town.

Rabbani Khar is the most talked about newly inducted Pakistani minister after 34 leaders were sworn-in into Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet.

Rabbani was also the youngest and first ever woman Pakistani politician to serve as external affairs minister back in 2011. Khar was 33 when she handled the post between 2011-2013. Not only for her style, Rabbani Khar is known for her classy sartorial sense.

Affair rumors of Rabbani Khar and Bilawal Bhutto

Rabbani Khar has been linked with former Pak PM Benazir Bhutto’s son Bilawal and rumors about the two dating earlier.

Bilawal wanted to marry Rabbani Khar

Bangladeshi tabloid ‘Blitz’ had quoted a purported report from the Western Intelligence Agency a few years ago that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto was adamant on marrying Hina Rabbani. Due to this, tensions developed between him and his father Asif Ali Zardari. Hina was also ready to divorce her billionaire husband Firoz Gulzar to marry Bilawal.

According to a credible source, while giving her consent of joining Pakistani foreign ministry as a junior minister on April 19, 2022, Hina Rabbani Khar did not know, her boss would be none but her ex-lover Bilawal Bhutto. The same source said, Bilawal Bhutto repeatedly requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to transfer Hina to another ministry as he was uncomfortable with her. Meanwhile, some of Bilawal’s advisers suggested him to pick seasoned diplomat Sherry Rehman as the junior minister. But things did not change. Bilawal had to enter the “lover’s nest” and settle with Hina Rabbani Khar in the same ministry.

The same source said, after succeeding of placing Bilawal and Hina in the same ministry, Shehbaz Sharif told people within his inner circle:

ہم نے دونوں عاشقوں کو ایک ہی گھونسلے میں رکھا ہے۔ “(We have place both the lovers in the same nest)”.

Within hours of assuming office as Pakistan’s junior minister for foreign affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar asked country’s regulators to ban BLiTZ as she was furious on this newspaper for exposing their secret romance few years ago. Accordingly, BLiTZ was banned in Pakistan.

Bilawal-Hina not in good terms anymore

Although they have romanced for more than two years, Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Zardari Bhutto and his ex-lover turned junior minister Hina Rabbani Khar are now in good terms anymore. They smile publicly or in front of the press, but their body language clearly proves – both are uncomfortable being housed in the same ministry. Even some Pakistani journalists are terming them “Mia-Biwi” and saying – while Bilawal is roaming the world, Hina is taking care of the “home”. They even say, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif might have placed them in the same ministry thinking, the old lovers will reconcile and one day become husband and wife.

