Pakistan spends relief cash on jihad funding

According to January 30, 2023 statement submitted by British-Pakistani MP Khalid Mahmood, who represents Birmingham and Perry Barr, Pakistani authorities paid his hotel expenses, which Khalid claims to be £850 during his visit to Pakistan during December 21, 2022 to January 4, 2023, where the UK Labour Party MP held “Discussion with ministers and parliamentarians regarding developing situation of flood crisis in Pakistan and issue of Kashmir”.

Khalid Mahmood’s anti-India tweet:

India trying to prevent declassification of ‘sensitive’ 1947 Kashmir papers

Although Khalid Mahmood MP stayed at Islamabad Serena Hotel in Pakistan for two weeks, his declared amount of £850 to have been borne by the Pakistani government is not correct. Instead, average room tariff in that hotel is US$240 per night. Khalid Mahmood MP also did not declare who has paid for his airline tickets. Possibly no one in England and Wales will ever raise this question, while it is anticipated that the media will mostly ignore this important issue.

Below is an anti-India and anti-Modi tweet by Khalid Mahmood MP:

On February 7, 2023, Khalid Mahmood MP in a tweet said: “Sunday 5th February 2023 marks Kashmir Solidarity Day. We must all work together to support the people in Occupied Kashmir who have been oppressed and held under lockdown since August 2019. This contravenes the Geneva Convention and is against all Human Rights and Civil Liberties”.

Currently there are dozens of Pakistani-born MPs in the United Kingdom, who are not only maintaining deeper connections with the state-machinery in Islamabad, they vigorously push forward Pakistan’s agenda centering Jammu & Kashmir, while they also make full efforts in exerting influence on their colleagues in the House of Commons in getting inclined towards Islamabad’s propaganda and in most cases remain silent of Pakistan’s funding and patronizing terror and jihad.

Khalid Mahmood MP’s tweet on Pervez Musharraf, where he wrote: “It is great sadness to hear the passing of Gen. (Rtd) Musharraf, a man who devoted all of his life to Pakistan with huge courage and loyalty. He was a great friend. May Allah (SWT) grant him his reward in Jannat”.

It should be mentioned here that, Khalid Mahmood MP praises Pervez Musharraf, who is the main culprit behind Kargil War, meaning, Pakistani born British MP Khalid Mahmood is notoriously anti-India.

On January 26, 2023, Khalid Mahmood in a tweet wrote: “Privileged to chair the meeting with the President of Azad Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood today to discuss the very important issue of human rights and civil liberties in Kashmir. Many thanks to @Imran_HussainMP @TahirAliMP and @YasinForBedford”.

Khalid Mahmood also has mocked with the Holocaust. In a tweet on January 24, 2023, he wrote: “Today I signed the Holocaust Memorial Day Book in Parliament. We must all remember the millions of innocent people murdered in the Holocaust, under Nazi Persecution”.

Here is the tweet link. Please look into his face – he is smiling. And look into his hand, there is no pen.

Members of Pakistani-born lawmakers in the British House of Commons are largely having anti-Muslim sentiment and particularly hatred towards India and Hindus. Although they do not exhibit such notoriety in public, it gets exposed through their deeds and actions.

It may be mentioned here that, several MPs in the UK Parliament are reportedly under secret payroll of Arab countries for pushing forward Pakistan’s Kashmir and anti-India agenda.

According to BBC report, Khalid Mahmood MP was accused of unfairly dismissing his aide.

Khalid Mahmood told an employment tribunal at one point, Elaina Cohen called him a “first-class idiot” in emails to Sir Keir Starmer.

Cohen alleges he sacked her after she raised concerns about a colleague.

But the MP said she was the one who stopped treating him with “respect” after he ended their relationship.

Khalid Mahmood denied Elaina Cohen was sacked over the allegations and said he carried out a full and fair investigation into her conduct before she was dismissed.

He claimed she was dismissed in 2021 for gross misconduct which included allegedly breaching the terms of a suspension and sending “offensive” messages.

In September 2022, Birmingham Labour Party MP Khalid Mahmood volunteered his opinion on how to define what a woman is during a Twitter debate – and Birmingham Mail termed as “huge upset”.

In a tweet, volunteered by the ling-serving Labout Party MP Khalid Mahmood during an online discussion between Brummies about defining a woman and a feminist, it was stated: “I believe a woman is a human being with womb (hence womb-man) with the ability to bare children. A feminist is a human being who campaigns for females rights”.

The comment triggered an instant pushback and there were calls on the Labour Party leadership to act, amid claims the comment amounted to transphobia.

One Twitter user messaged Khalid Mahmood MP: “So when my mum had cancer and they had to remove her insides, did that count as having a sex change and then she was no longer a woman”? Another added: “By your reckoning, once a person has a hysterectomy, they are no longer a woman. Barking”.

In April 2022, Pakistan-born UK MP Imran Ahmad Khan (Tory Party) was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy after plying him with gin at a party in 2008.

Here is a list of Pakistani-born or Pakistani-origin UK MPs in the House of Commons:

Tahir Ali, Labour Party MP for Birmingham Hall Green,

Rosena Chantelle Allin Khan, Labour Party MP for Tooting,

Saqib Bhatti, Tory MP for Meriden,

Rehman Chisti, Tory MP for Gillingham and Rainham,

Nus Ghani, Tory MP for Wealden,

Imran Hussain, Labour MP for Bradford East and Shadow Minister for International Development,

Sajid Javid, Tory MP for Bromsgrove,

Afzal Khan, Labour MP for Manchester Gorton,

Shabana Mahmood, Labour MP for Birmingham Ladywood,

Anum Qaisar-Javed, Scottish National Party MP for Airdrie and Shotts,

Yasmin Qureshi, Labour MP for Bolton South East,

Naz Shah, Labour MP for Bradford West,

Zarah Sultana, Labour MP for Bradford South, Mohammad Yasin, Labour MP for Bedford.