Partisan behavior centering Biden document scandal

There is clearly partisan behavior from the bureaucrats and law enforcement agencies centering Joe Biden document scandal. It may be mentioned here that on January 20, 2023, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that agents had recovered an additional cache of classified documents from Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. Commenting on this matter, Margot Cleveland wrote in the Federalist on January 23, the new development not only adds to the scandal surrounding Biden but “highlights the ridiculous plot launched to destroy Donald Trump that culminated in the raid of his Mar-a-Lago home”.

Margot Cleveland wrote: “With this reality now in focus, Americans would be wise to revisit the timeline leading up to the Mar-a-Lago raid because the Trump classified-document scandal bears all the hallmarks of a hoax peddled by the deep-state cabal and their corrupt media partners.

“Six items” were recovered on January 20 from Biden’s Delaware home, which consisted of “documents with classification markings and surrounding materials”, Biden’s lawyer said in a statement released after the 12-hour search.

While the “crafty legalese” deployed by the attorney left unclear how many classified documents were contained within the “six items” recovered, Biden’s lawyer confirmed that the documents dated back to the Delaware Democrat’s time as both vice president and senator, spanning from 2017 to as far back as 1973.

“That the classified documents Biden removed from the White House and earlier the Senate were not missed at the time and are only now being discovered — at least a decade later for some — and then only after multiple searches of different locations, contrasts sharply” with aggressive and proactive measures taken by federal agencies following Trump’s time in office, Cleveland noted.

They did not find "six more classified documents". They found materials "including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials". This is extremely crafty legalese. Huge red flag. "Six items" could mean 1000 documents for all we know. https://t.co/rrzqQTzaDj pic.twitter.com/e6ECJZJRD1 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) January 22, 2023

David Ferriero, who was archivist of the United States at the time, said he watched “the Trumps leave the White House and getting off in the helicopter” at the end of Trump’s term. Ferriero recalled someone was “carrying a white banker box”, prompting Ferriero to ask himself, “What the hell’s in that box?”

David Ferriero claimed, “[T]hat began a whole process of trying to determine whether any records had not been turned over to the Archives”, with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) “going through materials transferred from the White House in the chaotic final days of Trump’s presidency”. According to The Washington Post, “officials had noticed that certain high-profile documents were missing”, such as “Trump’s correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he had termed ‘love letters’”.

When NARA learned of Hillary Clinton’s use of a non-governmental email account, David Ferriero did not initiate an investigation. Instead, he communicated “with the State Department on this matter” and “deferr[ed] to the State Department’s review (and any other agencies conducting Investigations)”.

In contrast, after NARA retrieved 15 boxes of presidential records from Mar-a-Lago and discovered some contained documents marked as classified, NARA immediately requested that the Department of Justice investigate the matter. The DOJ then used a grand jury to subpoena documents from Trump, as well as to obtain footage from security cameras — investigative techniques never used with Hillary Clinton.

“That NARA prompted the investigation of Trump and the use of a grand jury proves especially suspect given that David Ferriero led the agency at the time and later admitted to retiring to ensure Joe Biden could choose his successor, suggesting a partisan heartbeat inside the bureaucrat”, Cleveland wrote.

In a report following the raid on Mar-a-Lago in August of last year, Cleveland noted the FBI’s raid revealed “the deep-state cabal and their corrupt media partners deployed no fewer than 10 of the same tradecrafts used to push the Russia-collusion hoax. And with that, history is repeating itself with the same corrupt plot”.

