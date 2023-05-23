Partnership between Qatar Media City and Bloomberg

Media City Qatar, the collaborative global hub for emerging media and creative talent in Doha, has signed a new multi-year contract with Bloomberg Media Group, to secure the organization of the Qatar Economic Forum with Bloomberg until 2027.

The official signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of the “Qatar Economic Forum in cooperation with Bloomberg” yesterday, where the contract was signed by Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, CEO of Qatar Media City, and Mr. M. Scott Havens, CEO of Bloomberg Media Group.

The forum, in its third edition, sheds light on Qatar’s position in the global business world, and represents a platform for dialogue and exchange of ideas in order to enhance economic opportunities locally and globally. The forum is being held for the first time in Katara Towers in the Lusail Marina area, under the slogan “A New Story of Global Growth”, and provides a spacious environment that allows attendees to move comfortably during networking sessions. The Forum is also distinguished by hosting more than 1,000 participants and more than 50 keynote speakers from around the world.

Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, CEO of Qatar Media City, said: “We are very excited to expand our relationship with Bloomberg Media Group and to elevate the platform that we built together and which is embodied in the Qatar Economic Forum in cooperation with Bloomberg.

He added: Our commitment to global dialogue contributes to achieving the economic and social aspirations that have determined the positive path of the State of Qatar over the years, and this new cooperative contract will contribute to strengthening the country’s position as a global center for business, dialogue and investment.

For his part, M. said. Scott Havens, CEO of Bloomberg Media Group, said: “We look forward to continuing our work with Media City Qatar and presenting the Qatar Economic Forum to regional and global business leaders through 2027. Since its inception in 2021, this forum has proven important in expanding the global business dialogue, so we welcome The opportunity to extend and expand this important event in Doha.

Since its inaugural edition in 2021, the forum has witnessed continuous expansion, as last year it brought together more than 500 global policy makers and thinkers, and more than 75 keynote speakers, including Elon Musk, founder of Tesla; Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and CEO of Total Energies; and Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer of Shell, along with other dignitaries, including ministers from around the world.