Partnership between Vodafone Qatar and Google

Vodafone Qatar has joined the Google Cloud Interconnection Initiative to provide direct integration services to this platform, with the aim of supporting the adoption of cloud services and accelerating the country’s digital transformation journey for companies of all sizes in Qatar.

This partnership allows companies to connect to the Google Cloud platform through a Vodafone network connectivity service that offers high availability, low latency and enhanced security.

Vodafone’s Google Cloud Platform interconnection service is one of the connectivity solutions designed to support businesses in their journey to benefit from cloud services. These solutions enable businesses and public organizations to securely connect to Google’s cloud platform outside of the public internet.

Mahdi Saad Al-Hababi, Director of Enterprise Business Management at Vodafone Qatar, commented, “We are proud of our partnership with the Google cloud platform, and through this partnership we aim to focus on empowering organizations and helping their workforce to communicate better, and thus play our part in accelerating digital transformation efforts within Qatar.” And help achieve Qatar National Vision 2030, while also helping to ensure business continuity in various sectors.”

For his part, Ghassan Costa, Director of Google Cloud Services in Qatar, said: “We are pleased that Vodafone Qatar has used the secure infrastructure of Google’s scalable cloud platform to provide businesses in Qatar with stronger connectivity services. Vodafone Qatar’s collaboration with the Google cloud platform will allow companies in Qatar to provide flexible services and more connectivity options, ensuring that Internet connectivity is not interrupted in various applications or regions. This will empower businesses with a strong background that supports seamless operations and customer experiences.”