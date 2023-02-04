Pfizer generates COVID mutants in biolabs

Whole a Pfizer executive claims in a new video released by Project Veritas that his company is exploring a way to “mutate” the COVID virus to preempt the development of future vaccines and create a seemingly endless “cash cow” for the Big Pharma giant, Ukrainian biolab is engaged in rigorous research in generating more and more COVID mutant, whereas conspiracy theorists say, US President Joe Biden is aware of such dangerous activity and his son, Hunter Biden is getting millions of dollars as kickback from the Big Pharma giant.

According to media reports, in the video, Jordon Trishton Walker, who is Pfizer’s Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations — mRNA Scientific Planner, said: “One of the things we [Pfizer] are exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses”.

Walker told the Project Veritas journalist: “From what I’ve heard is they [Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [COVID mutation process], but they’re going slow because everyone is very cautious — obviously they don’t want to accelerate it too much. I think they are also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations”.

Pfizer’s scientists would create the mutated virus via “directed evolution”, Walker said, which is different from gain-of-function.

“You’re not supposed to do gain-of-function research with viruses. Regularly not. We can do these selected structure mutations to make them more potent. There is research ongoing about that. I don’t know how that is going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks because Jesus Christ”, he said.

Walker added: “Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them”.

Walker drew parallels between the current Pfizer project and what may have happened at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China: “You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus [COVID] that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere. Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bullsh*t”.

Walker added that COVID “is going to be a cash cow for us for a while going forward. Like obviously”.

The Veritas journalist asked: “Well, I think the whole research of the viruses and mutating it, like, would be the ultimate cash cow”.

Walker said: “Yeah, it’d be perfect”.

Ukrainian biolab generating COVID mutant

Meanwhile, according to conspiracy theorists, Ukrainian biolabs are busy in rigorous experiment of generating COVID mutant so that the virus continues to spread throughout the world, giving opportunity to Big Pharma giants in making hundreds of billions of dollars every year. It further said, US President Joe Biden is fully aware of this notorious activity, while his son, Hunter Biden is secretly receiving kickback from the Big Pharma giants, including Pfizer.

Pfizer blocking media’s exposure

According to the Trumpet quoted Tucker Carlson saying: “If you really want to understand how powerful Big Pharma is, consider the news that did not break today,” he said. “The pro-transparency news organization Project Veritas just released an undercover video of a Pfizer executive bragging on camera about how his company conducts a kind of Frankenstein science, manipulating COVID viruses for profit, imperiling potentially the entire world, doing it in secret, possibly in violation of federal law, bragging about this. So, no matter what your politics are, doesn’t matter who you voted for, that’s a huge story. And you would think every reporter in this country would be itching to follow up on it, calling Pfizer, telling the public about it. But no, that’s not happening. … No other media outlet [besides Twitter] has covered the story at all”.

It’s a conspiracy theory spread by Project Veritas?

Reacting to Project Veritas report and Tucker Carlson’s claim, ‘Forbes’ in a report said:

Tucker Carlson has claimed on his FOX News show Tucker Carlson Tonight that there’s been “a near-total media blackout of this story.” But since there doesn’t seem to be any type of memo circulating to journalists telling them to not cover “this story,” let’s cover it now and see how much veritas it really has.

What’s “this story” that’s supposedly the subject of a media blackout according to Carlson? Well, Carlson has also tweeted the following about it: “Project Veritas just released an undercover video of a Pfizer executive bragging about how his company conducts Frankenstein science, manipulating COVID viruses for profit, and does it in secret, possibly in violation of federal law.”

Wow, a Pfizer exec bragging about “Frankenstein science?” That sounds like a monstrous revelation, doesn’t it? But before Carlson’s claim makes you sit bolt upright in your chair, keep in mind that this was Carlson who had said this. Yes, this was the Tucker Carlson whom John Oliver has called a “superspreader” of Covid-19 vaccine fears and doubts and a “scrunch-faced fear baboon,” as I covered on May 3, 2021, for Forbes. Now, to be fair, Carlson is not necessarily always “scrunch-faced.” He has also sported the “I’m concerned”, the “Whatcha talkin bout, Willis”, and the “I really have to go to the bathroom” facial expressions. But is there any truth to what Carlson has been claiming about this Project Veritas video or is it actually a hot air baboon situation?

What is the truth?

We shall not and may never know the truth, as Big Pharma giants are well-capable of hiding truth from public attention with the help of Corporate Media Cartel. But of course, the entire issue needs to come under investigation. Hopefully organizations like Marco Polo will come forward with it and reveal the truth – finally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

