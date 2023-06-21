Physically weak Joe Biden uses backdoor of Air Force One

What members of the Biden administration will never admit is – the 46th president of the United States of America is getting physically weaker and now he is no more capable of boarding on Air Force One by climbing the stairs to the entrance of Air Force One, often waving from beside that thick door with the Seal of the President of the United States visible on it inside, is one of the iconic images of the presidency, full of the majesty of the office and the drama of the giant airliner known for decades as “the queen of the skies”.

According to media reports, Joe Biden has started using the backdoor of the plane, boarding into the belly of the bird, where normally subalterns, journalists, caterers and the like ascend the short stairs. Waving from the top of these stairs just doesn’t quite connote the gravitas of the front door. People might even think it’s the servants’ and tradesmen’s entrance. But this exactly what has been happening with Joe Biden as his heal condition does not allow climbing the stairs to the entrance of Air Force One.

And with this declining health condition, Joe Biden is adamantly pushing forward his ambition of running for reelection in 2024 – a tenure that would end in 2028.

No more big stairs for Joe!

They are so afraid of Biden tripping as he boards Air Force One that they are making him take the small stairs into the bottom of the plane. pic.twitter.com/9K1Mg1qkAU — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 19, 2023

Joe Biden’s dementia advances

The frequency with which puzzling nonsense escapes Joe Biden’s lips is increasing, and so are his obvious disorientation and need of help to navigate the ordinary challenge of walking toward where he wants to go. The worst-kept secret in the world — only fervent Biden-supporters who eschew conservative media entirely remain oblivious — is that the commander in chief of the once-feared American military is seriously impacted by dementia.

Biden and the Democrat establishment continue to insist that he will lead the 2024 Democrat ticket, and that’s enough to keep Gavin Newsom pretending he isn’t right now campaigning for the nomination. But to the likes of Xi Jinping, who just humiliated Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his just-completed mission to Beijing, Biden’s infirmity may signal a rare opportunity to act boldly before a competent replacement takes over the Oval Office.

These are perilous times, indeed. The ruse that the media propagandists collaborate with other Democrats to push, that Biden is capable of discharging the duties of his exalted office, is collapsing under the weight of evidence such as what we saw yesterday in Palo Alto, California.

After delivering a speech written out for him in a teleprompter and mistaking what year it is…

I’ve committed by 2020, we will have conserved 30 percent of all the lands and waters the United States has jurisdiction over and simultaneously reduce emissions to blunt climate impacts.

Biden was unsure where to go and was literally pulled off the stage by the local congresswoman, Representative Anna Eschoo, who is 80 years old herself and was called “kid” by Joe Biden (“thank-you, kid”).

Meanwhile, Joe Biden and members of his family have extremely disastrous news.

The decision by the Department of Justice to charge Hunter Biden for two mere misdemeanors for massive tax evasion linked to the foreign payoffs he took, and put him in a “diversion program” with dismissal likely for lying about his drug use and possible drug distribution activities on his gun ownership application drives home to most Americans that we have a two-tier system of justice.

It’s not just in striking contrast to the cascade of charges being leveled at President Trump on questionable matters as he seeks to re-run for office.

It’s that any one of us, faced with the same charges at the same scale would be thrown into the slammer for the rest of our lives.

Writer Tom Knighton calls that a “slap in the face” to ordinary Americans, and writes on his Substack, “Hunter Biden has apparently broken a number of laws. We know he’s broken them and he broke them repeatedly”.

And it seems he’s now about to face charges for his crimes.

Journalist and political commentator Jonathan Tobin at Newsweek calls it “sweetheart deal”, and all about the political protection for Joe Biden himself: “The worst part of all of this is the way the DOJ is protecting the President. If such allegations were leveled against anyone else involved in the kind of criminality Hunter was routinely engaged in, the Department of Justice would be using them as leverage to get to the bottom of his family’s questionable activities. Anyone else would be squeezed to reveal all about his shady dealings. Yet Hunter was simply… let off”.

One set of laws for all the Americans. Another set for Hunter Biden and members of Biden family.

Andrew McCarthy has more disgusted thoughts, arguing that the sweetheart deal was “intentionally provocative” and intended to rub our noses in it, while Michael Goodwin calls it new take on the “president’s day sale” with “friend and family discounts”.

Hunter Biden always did brag about his political clout — and now with this utterly obvious special treatment from the reaches of the long arm of the law, there it is.

In the House, Rep. James Comer has vowed to carry on with his investigation into the Biden family syndicate of corruption, and that’s useful work indeed, given the amount of payoff money uncovered, now in the neighborhood of US$30 million.

But in a corrupt, rigged system, such as we have now, it’s hard to think that anything will come of it, though it could perhaps serve as a marker for potential action if Trump does manage to win the presidency again.

This phony justice cries out for at least some kind of Republican statement-action now.

Since there is a two-tier system of justice and now everyone knows it, with Joe Biden quite convinced he’s going to skate without consequences, maybe Congress could pass a corrective bill about it, reducing all penalties for tax fraud and gun application violations for everyone else to Hunter Biden’s level. They could call it the “Hunter Biden Two-Tier Justice Correction Act”.

The leftist Senate would probably not pass it (just imagine Mitch McConnell, who’s been playing swamp games for years advocating for a bill like that), but in case it did, it could be put in front of Joe Biden’s face for signature … and everyone could watch him veto it.

At that point, the voters will be informed as to what this Hunter justice is really about. If Hunter Biden can’t be made to do jail time for the illegal activities he engaged in, then nobody should be forced to do jailtime for the same offenses. Reduce all penalties for anyone committing Hunter’s crimes to Hunter’s level, take a stand for one-tier justice, and see how that plays out with the voters.