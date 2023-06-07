Plan to create a joint working group

His Excellency Mr. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, revealed a plan to establish a joint working group between the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade in his country and the Ministry of Trade and Industry in the State of Qatar, and to adopt a joint program on trade and industrial cooperation that includes mechanisms and joint projects, in addition to organizing a visit to business circles Qatar to Uzbekistan this June to hold a joint business forum.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency considered that the volume of trade between the State of Qatar and his country does not rise to the volume of bilateral relations between the two countries, as it did not exceed $4.8 million last year, stressing the need for the two sides to work on developing joint measures to increase the volume of trade. Bilateral, by ensuring its diversity, including ensuring effective and timely implementation of all existing agreements between the two countries, identifying new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, establishing cooperation between business entities in the two countries, identifying obstacles, and finding solutions to increase the volume of trade.

His Excellency referred to his visit to Doha last May, where he discussed with officials in the State of Qatar ways to enhance cooperation in several fields, and issues of common interest were also discussed, explaining that the meeting he had with His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani The Minister of Commerce and Industry resulted in agreements to establish a joint working group between the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade in Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Qatar, in addition to adopting a joint program on trade and industrial cooperation that includes mechanisms and joint projects, and organizing the visit of Qatari business circles to Uzbekistan this June to hold a forum joint business.