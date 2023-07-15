Planning: consumer prices rose 2.49%

The Planning and Statistics Authority issued the consumer price index for the month of June 2023. The index reached 105.71 points, recording a decrease of 0.10% compared to the previous month, May 2023, and an increase of 2.49% compared to the corresponding month (June) of 2022.

When comparing the main components of the index for the month of June 2023 with the previous month, May 2023 (monthly change), it becomes clear that there is an increase in four groups, a decrease in four others, and the stability of the number in the remaining four groups.

As for the decrease, it occurred in the clothing and shoes group by 2.06%, followed by the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels group by 0.77%, the entertainment and culture group by 0.70%, and the other goods and services group by 0.51%.

On the other hand, there was a rise in the food and beverages group by 1.33%, followed by the transportation group by 0.53%, the restaurants and hotels group by 0.07%, and the furniture and home appliances group by 0.03%, while there was no change in the tobacco, health, communications, and education groups.

When comparing the month of June 2023 with the corresponding month in 2022 (annual change), it was found that there was an increase in the general index by 2.49%, which resulted from the increase in nine groups: housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels by 5.88%, followed by Entertainment and culture group by 5.58%, education group by 4.06%, furniture and home appliances group by 2.30%, clothing and shoes group by 2.06%, transportation group by 1.72%, health group by 1.41%, restaurants and hotels group by 0.45%, and goods and services group the other by 0.14%.

The indices for the rest of the basket groups showed a decrease, as the communications group recorded 4.04%, the food and beverage group recorded 0.01%, and there was no change in the tobacco group.

And when calculating the consumer price index for the month of June 2023, after excluding the group of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, it reached the point 107.94, registering an increase of 0.06% compared to the previous month (May 2023), and an increase of 1.70% compared to the corresponding month in 2023. 2022.