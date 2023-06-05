Planning examines the visual formation of data

The Planning and Statistics Authority is organizing a virtual workshop on the 5th and 6th of June 2023 on data visualization, as part of its constant endeavor to modernize data dissemination processes and provide them to users, led by policy makers and decision makers, in order to facilitate their work and make informed decisions based on evidence. This field has become It is one of the most sought-after fields in data science in general and official statistics in particular. It is also considered one of the powerful and influential tools that enable citizens to understand complex information and help them make decisions that guide their daily lives.

His Excellency Dr. Saleh bin Muhammad Al-Nabit, Chairman of the Planning and Statistics Authority, stressed the importance of this field in showing the actual value of data, its use and understanding in an easy way, and stressed that the agency will increase its efforts to produce visual data formations of various types to understand and visualize all economic, social and environmental phenomena whenever possible. He thanked ministries, government agencies, research centers and universities for their participation. He also thanked the experts from all participating parties for their valuable contributions and for providing support to the Planning and Statistics Authority. His Excellency confirmed that the efforts of the Planning and Statistics Authority in this field will continue to lead to the preparation of statistical outputs based on visual formation in all platforms. device and its website.

The demand for advanced skills in many areas of data science and statistics, and their spatial and geographic correlations, is increasing continuously. Undoubtedly, the visual formation of data has become a visual language that it is necessary to use, use and apply whenever possible, because it has the ability to show the simplified form and the meaning behind the numbers. .