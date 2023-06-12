Planning Issues “Window on Economic Statistics”

The Planning and Statistics Authority has issued the forty-second issue of the quarterly publication “Window on the Economic Statistics of the State of Qatar”, as the third quarter of 2022 represents the reference chapter for this issue, which brings together the latest available macroeconomic indicators related to national accounts, prices, public finances and balance of payments in one report.

The report aims to assist various data users, especially policy makers and decision makers.

This publication consists of three parts, the first of which presents a comparison of the performance of the economy of the State of Qatar with the economies of other international regions in terms of three indicators: the annual growth rate of real GDP, the annual rate of change of the consumer price index, and the current account balance as a percentage of GDP. In addition to data series (quarterly and annually) for about thirty economic indicators.

The second part presents an analysis of quarterly statistics related to gross domestic product, consumer price index, producer price index, exports and imports, and compares performance during the third quarter of 2022 with the corresponding quarter of 2021, as well as the previous quarter (second quarter 2022).

While the third part contains an article entitled “Environmental Statistics in the State of Qatar”. The article dealt with the importance of this type of statistics, along with the frameworks and evidence used in its preparation, and its relationship to economic and social fields, as well as data sources.