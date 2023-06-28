Plans to accommodate those celebrating “Al-Adha” .. and “Karwa” provides 120 bus routes

The transportation sector in the country confirmed its readiness to receive the public during the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday and to prepare the necessary operational plans to keep pace with the event, which is full of many entertainment events and celebrations in various places inside and outside the city of Doha.

For its part, Qatar Railways Company “Rail” announced its preparations to receive the public in the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks during the Eid Al-Adha holiday until next July 3, as the metro is the main means of transporting the public between the main destinations in the city of Doha.

And “Rail” stated, through its official accounts on social media, that the operating date of the Doha Metro network services has been modified on the first day of Eid Al-Adha, to start from 4:30 am, in order to enable citizens and residents wishing to perform the Eid prayer in the dedicated chapel in the Education City Stadium, which will be at 12:00. Five o’clock in the morning, Doha time.

Safety procedures

Qatar Rail indicated that it is working during this period on many measures that contribute to ensuring the safety of all users while they are on the network and providing them with sufficient information on how to move around and access the stations, which in turn will enhance the service provided to the public during the Eid period.

The Doha Metro, through its three lines (Red, Green, and Gold), offers an easy transportation experience that allows citizens and residents to reach their destinations easily and smoothly, away from the traffic congestion, which usually constitutes the biggest obstacles in areas that witness festive events characterized by large crowds.

main stations

Doha Metro stations located in the Corniche area, which are the stations of the National Museum, Souq Waqif, Musheireb, Al-Bidaa, Corniche, West Bay – Qatar Energy and Exhibition Center, are usually witnessing great demand, due to their connection to the various areas of events and activities, parks and commercial complexes located near them. It is favored by the public, especially during the summer and high temperature.

Services reliability

Since the launch of its services, the Doha Metro has proven its superiority in terms of safety, security and reliability of services, when compared to the standards adopted in this field. Through the sports tournaments and events recently hosted by the State of Qatar, the Doha Metro services were tested on the ground and proved to be highly efficient and successful.

As part of its efforts to enhance the mobility experience, Qatar Rail provides accompanying services such as Metrolink and Metro Express, which facilitate public access to metro stations, in addition to providing “park and go” parking around metro stations, a service that allows the public to park their cars and continue their journeys on the metro. The stations where these services are available can be identified by visiting the Qatar Rail website and application.

Connecting all cities and tourist areas

And as part of its preparations for the blessed Eid Al-Adha, Mowasalat “Karwa” revealed that it will provide its services through approximately 120 bus lanes that start operating in the early morning until late at night, as most of the routes depart from the eight main stations towards various destinations in Doha and beyond.

Mowasalat confirmed to The Arab Weekly that these routes connect all cities and tourist areas in Qatar to each other, so that everyone can enjoy the Eid activities during their holidays, noting its keenness to provide a smooth and safe transportation experience for all, given the increasing demand for means of transportation during this period.

Regularity and efficiency

Karwa provides regular and reliable public bus services throughout the city of Doha and to the main gatherings in Qatar, through modern, air-conditioned buses equipped with low floors for easy boarding and disembarking, and most models are equipped with spaces designated for wheelchairs for people with special needs.

It also provides a fleet of luxury buses that feature retractable seats that are used in long-distance services to foreign cities such as Al Khor, Al Shamal, Dukhan, Mesaieed and Abu Samra, as well as airport express service.

Taxi cars

The company stated that it also has a fleet of taxis around the clock, 24/7, with the aim of providing the highest quality standards for taxi services. At the level, Karwa called on the public to benefit from discounts on its taxi application by downloading the application and obtaining 25% cashback for the first five trips.

Limousine services

Karwa indicated that Doha Limousine, the luxury sector of Mowasalat’s services, is characterized by a fleet of electric cars, as well as luxury cars of various models.

A fleet of Doha limousines is available through the “Karwa Taxi” application or by direct contact with the customer service center 44588888. The service can also be requested directly at Hamad International Airport from the limousine parking area around the clock, in order to ensure the provision of distinguished service to visitors to the State of Qatar during vacation. Eid.

Metrolink services

The accompanying services provided by “Karwa” in cooperation with “Rail” within the first and last mile strategy contribute to facilitating the arrival of passengers to the metro network stations. These services include Metrolink and Metro Express, as they cover a number of network stations, and new routes are added continuously to include wider areas. .

Regarding the working hours during the Eid al-Adha holiday, Karwa said that the metro and associated Metrolink services will start working an hour before the normal operating hours on the first day of Eid, while the metro express services will operate at the normal operating hours.

Mowasalat confirmed that its goal is to build a modern transportation system that provides a high level of effectiveness and quality of services provided to citizens and residents all over Qatar and to support the government’s strategy to achieve sustainable development goals.

It is worth noting that the technology used in public transportation in the State of Qatar is according to the latest in the world and is environmentally friendly, in order to serve the requirements of the sustainable development of the country and achieve the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.