Plot to stop Donald Trump from returning to the White House

According to a June 14, 2023 report in the Washington Post, “Top Democratic strategists, including current advisers to Joe Biden and former US senators, met last week with former Republicans who oppose Donald Trump at the offices of a downtown DC think tank. Their mission: to figure out how to best subvert a potential third-party presidential bid by the group No Labels, an effort they all agreed risked undermining Biden’s reelection campaign and reelecting former president Donald Trump to the White House.

Attendees included former White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Democratic National Committee senior adviser Cedric L. Richmond and Stephanie Cutter, a former campaign adviser to Barack Obama who has worked with the Biden team. They were joined by former senators Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) and Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), along with representatives of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, former Weekly Standard publisher Bill Kristol and Lucy Caldwell, a former Republican consultant who now advises the independent Forward Party, according to people present at the event, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event was private.

This meeting was not only aimed at stopping Donald Trump from presidency but also to save Joe Biden and members of his family from facing series of charges, including bribery and treason. Earlier this month, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) faced mounting pressure to release documents confirming bribery allegations implicating President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, according to a source, Democrats are taking full preparations with the aim of rigging results of the 2024 presidential election as they fear, Joe Biden’s disastrous policies and failures would cost in a landslide victory to Donald Trump or any other candidate from the Republican Party. Key policymakers of the Democratic Party are in extreme fear thinking, once in 2024 their candidate is defeated, Republicans may continue in the White House at least for consecutive two terms. But the worst nightmare for the Democrats is centering Joe Biden and members of his crime family, as according to a number of sources, much before the 2024 presidential election, series of evidences may come up proving – Joe Biden is a criminal.