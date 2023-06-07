Positive reflection on trade exchange with Kyrgyzstan

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Chamber, affirmed that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, to the Kyrgyz Republic contributes to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, and opens new horizons for cooperation, which reflects positively on trade and investment exchange. Relations of cooperation and partnership between the business sectors of the two countries.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency praised the distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and the Kyrgyz Republic in various fields, especially at the economic, trade and investment levels.

He stressed the keenness of the Qatari private sector to enhance cooperation with its counterpart in Kyrgyzstan, and to establish trade and economic partnerships and alliances between Qatari and Kyrgyz companies, which will benefit the economies of the two countries, noting the role of the private sector in both countries in working to develop bilateral relations in the fields of trade and investment.

He also stressed the Qatar Chamber’s keenness to enhance cooperation between Qatari companies and their counterparts in Kyrgyzstan, calling on companies from both sides to benefit from the developed relations between the two countries in establishing economic alliances and real partnerships that benefit the economies of the two countries.

Concluding his statement to QNA, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani pointed out that there is a desire among Qatari businessmen to enhance cooperation with their counterparts in Kyrgyzstan, to establish trade alliances and partnerships, and to explore investment opportunities available in Kyrgyzstan and benefit from the investment climate there.