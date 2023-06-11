Prepared for the holiday season.. Beaches and entertainment venues are a destination for families

Water parks, golden beaches, ecological farms, forests, farms, ancient caves and ancient rock carvings.. These are the most important features of Qatar, and make it an attractive destination for domestic tourism, away from the drain of money and savings in foreign tourism.

Within a few minutes, these places can be easily reached with a family or a youth trip, as they meet all desires, whether for lovers of the sea, lovers of green farms, or those looking for nature in the desert and ancient ruins.

Recreational places

Pearl Island:

The Pearl Island is an artificial island that contains luxury towers, villas, and shopping centers. Visitors can take yacht trips and eat in one of the fine restaurants, in addition to kayaking in small boats, or relax on one of the island’s beaches. The island, whose neighborhoods resemble Venice, includes wide canals, spacious pedestrian patios, and private jogging and walking paths.

Doha Corniche:

Doha Corniche is located along the coast of Qatar in the Arabian Gulf teeming with several skyscrapers as well as tourist attractions, including the Pearl Monument, which is a fountain that contains a sculpture of a conch embracing a pearl. Doha Corniche is an ideal place to exercise in the morning, enjoy stunning views of the city skyline, and watch the sunset in the evening.

Sealine Beach Resort:

It is known that the Sealine Beach Resort is one of the best tourist places in Qatar for young people, located in the middle of the Arabian desert dunes next to the blue waters of the Arabian Sea.

The resort offers the opportunity to rent a dune buggy on the beach near the resort and enjoy a desert safari.

Qatar Gardens

Aspire Park:

Aspire Park includes the best tourist places in Qatar for families in the city of Doha, children’s playgrounds, walking and jogging paths, cafes serving all kinds of juices and refreshments, and the Torch Tower, known as the Aspire Tower, with a height of 300 meters. It was a giant flame for the fifteenth Asian Games and is now a beautiful hotel.

Qatar Water Park:

Qatar Water Park is one of the most important tourist places in Qatar, located in the Abu Nakhla area in Doha. The park includes many tourist attractions suitable for young and old, as well as many periodic activities. Among the most important water games are the cylindrical slide pool that includes 3 levels of height, the wave pool and the water slide pool.

Qatar beaches

• Azerbaijan Beach Qatar:

Azerbaijan Beach is one of the most beautiful beaches of Qatar along the Arabian Gulf and offers some exciting sports such as beach volleyball, relaxing on the beach, as well as camping and stargazing.

Dukhan Beach:

Dukhan Beach attracts all lovers of beach activities such as walking along the path, swimming, camping, and holding barbecue parties with friends and family.

Katara Cultural Village:

Katara Cultural Village is located on the waterfront Corniche, next to a public beach that provides equipment for practicing water sports. The village offers art galleries, workshops, theaters and unique restaurants. The village hosts huge events such as the Doha Tribeca Film Festival, TEDx Doha, and the Ajyal Youth Film Festival.

Banana Island Resort

The sparkling crescent-shaped Banana Island can only be reached by boat, a 25-minute ride from Al Shuyukh Station in downtown Doha. The island’s beach provides the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Guests can travel for the day or stay overnight at Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara , which includes a lagoon pool, spa, golf course, cinema and several restaurants.

Hena Salema Farm

Organic and natural produce lovers should visit Heena Salema Farm for an eco-friendly experience. It grows more than 30 different crops, fruits and vegetables, and produces dairy products, eggs, honey and meat. The farm is a center for hospitality, education and well-being. Visitors can stay overnight in traditional tents around a fire, instilling a sense of community, and there is a swimming pool, wellness room, library and kitchen where chefs prepare simple, healthy and nutritious meals.

Bin Ghannam Island

Bin Ghannam Island, popularly known as the Purple Island, is a hidden gem famous for its abundance of mangroves. The island’s association with the color purple comes from an ancient dye industry controlled by the Kassites, which began more than 2,000 years ago, when Roman kings coveted the color for their clothing.

Sunset is a good time to visit Purple Island where you can go kayaking or take a stroll around the island to explore the perfect sunset photo spot.

Our country garden

A green haven on the outskirts of Doha, Baladna Park is a day full of family fun with an adventure land for kids, bumper boats, a petting zoo and a reptile cave. The park is managed by Baladna Farm, a 100% Qatari company that is one of the largest livestock farms in the region, providing fresh milk and dairy products to restaurants and residents of Qatar. The farm is also open to the public, who can discover the milking process in purpose-built farms that protect the animals from harsh weather changes.

Dahl Al Misfir Cave

The cave is one of the most spectacular natural sites in the country, and is considered the largest accessible cave in Qatar. It is estimated that the cave was formed around 300,000 to 500,000 years ago, and the cave emits a moon-like glow. And in the center of the peninsula. These same minerals give rise to the “desert roses” – clusters of crystals that inspired Jean Nouvel in his iconic design for the National Museum of Qatar.

petroglyphs

No one knows exactly when the nearly 900 petroglyphs, known as “petroglyphs”, were created. Discovered in 1957, the distinct carvings feature figures including fish, ostriches, dhows and cup marks, and span an area of ​​700 metres.

Some believe the art to be more than 2,000 years old, others put the date back just a few centuries, either way, the carvings offer a tantalizing glimpse into the ancient past and are Qatar’s most intriguing puzzle.

Al Zubarah Fort

A UNESCO World Heritage Site in Qatar, Al Zubarah Fort is an original example of a traditional Arabic fort. The walls overlook the ruins of a once pearl-strewn town that witnessed fierce tribal battles as powerful empires fought for regional dominance.

Visitors who head to the site will find a museum with artifacts from this historical period, including cannonballs, coins and weights used by pearl divers who used to dive 14 meters to search among thousands of oysters before finding this rare gem.

inland seas

There are a few rare places in the world where desert dunes meet sea shores. The wonderful “inland sea”. Or Khor Al Adaid, in the south of Qatar, is one, and those with an afternoon to spare should seriously consider visiting these seas, which are only accessible by four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Visitors should time their trip at sunset or sunrise for the best photos, and spot turtles, Arabian oryx and flamingos before taking a dip in the warm waters.

Antiquities in Qatar

Barzan Towers:

Barzan Towers are located on the southern side of the defensive system to monitor ships coming to the city, with a height of 16 meters. The tower has two other buildings, one on its northern side and the other on its western side.

Al-Wajba Castle:

Al-Wajba Fort was built in the late eighteenth century or the beginning of the nineteenth century, and its importance lies in the victory of Qatar over the Ottoman Empire in 1893 AD. The castle contains a group of ground chambers and 4 towers.

Doha Castle:

Doha Fort is located in the heart of Doha. It was built in 1927 AD. It has become a museum that includes exhibitions of wooden decorations, old fishing equipment, oil paintings, and old photographs. Doha Fort is designed in the form of a square, as it contains 3 cylindrical towers, in addition to containing a tower in the form of a rectangle.

Museums in Qatar

Qatar National Museum:

The Qatar National Museum, Qatar’s largest museum, is located in the center of Doha. It reviews the ancient history of the country and the development of the country over recent years. It also includes permanent and temporary galleries, a restaurant, a gift shop, and heritage research centers. The museum opens daily from 9 am to 7 pm.

• Islamic art museum:

Located on a dedicated island near Doha’s central waterfront promenade, the Museum of Islamic Art showcases 14 centuries of Islamic art and Islamic artifacts from around the world. The museum opens daily from 9 am to 7 pm.