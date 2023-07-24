Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s request to Fly on Air Force One denied

Recent reports indicate that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a request to ride back to the United States on Air Force One with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden following Queen Elizabeth’s funeral last September. However, their request was promptly denied by the White House, with sources describing it as a “non-starter”.

The denial was rooted in the potential commotion and strained relations it could cause with the Palace and the newly ascended King Charles. The Bidens, along with numerous other dignitaries, attended the late Queen’s funeral on September 19, and also participated in a reception hosted by King Charles the day before.

Interestingly, Harry and Meghan had been in the UK for charity engagements when the Queen’s health deteriorated, ultimately leading to her passing on September 8 at the age of 96. After the funeral, their staff reached out to the White House to inquire about the possibility of flying back to the US on Air Force One, noting that it would create a significant photo opportunity.

While the US government covers the travel expenses of officials on Air Force One, President Biden personally pays for his family members’ flights. If Harry and Meghan had been allowed to fly on the plane, it remains uncertain who would have borne the cost.

The couple has a longstanding relationship with the Bidens, with Jill Biden attending Harry’s Invictus Games back in 2017 when her husband, Barack Obama, was the President. However, she was advised not to attend the 2022 Games, as reported by Page Six.

British officials, in conversation with the National Security Council staff, expressed concerns that the idea of Harry and Meghan flying on Air Force One could be received poorly. Consequently, the US delegation was led by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten instead.

Despite the denial, it’s evident that First Lady Biden wanted to attend, and she shares a warm relationship with Prince Harry, bonding over the Warrior Games. The two had a Zoom call in September 2021 after that year’s Games were canceled due to the pandemic, exchanging kind words of appreciation for each other’s work.

Dr. Biden reportedly showed support for Harry and Meghan after their controversial sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. Following the interview, she wore an Oscar de la Renta dress with a lemon pattern to the State Department’s International Women of Courage Awards, similar to a dress Meghan had worn earlier. Meghan even expressed her gratitude by sending the First Lady a basket of lemons.

Recently, President Joe Biden met King Charles at Windsor Castle, marking their first formal meeting since the King’s Coronation in May. The President’s friendly gesture of placing his hand on the King’s back was well-received, with Charles feeling entirely comfortable with the gesture, as it symbolized warmth and affection between both individuals and their nations.

As for Harry and Meghan, they have made the US their home since early 2020, residing in California. Prince William, Harry’s brother, is scheduled to visit the US in September to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City, an event he had to cancel last year due to the Queen’s passing.