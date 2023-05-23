Private jet flying Hunter Biden claims to be poor

US President Joe Biden’s corrupt, scandalous and drug and sex addict son Hunter Biden claims himself as ‘poor’ despite the fact he has been mostly flying on private jets (if not officials aircrafts used by the US president).

According to a recent report published by The New York Post, which is based on research by Marco Polo, a nonprofit group exposing corruption and blackmailing, earlier this month, Hunter Biden appeared in an Arkansas courtroom for his child-support hearing and petitioned the judge to reduce his monthly payments to the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, although his please of poverty came after Hunter Biden flew to Arkansas in a US$6 million private jet owned by his close friend Kevin Morris.

Marco Polo has been exposing corruption and blackmailing of the Biden Crime Family, which created and maintains an online database indexing the contents of Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell”.

Hunter Biden left the deep recesses of the White House where he reportedly had been bunkered down to finally answer to his baby mama in her child support lawsuit and to a judge who required his presence in an Arkansas courtroom.

During a hearing in Batesville, Arkansas on Monday, Joe Biden’s 53-year-old son, wearing a dark blue suit, ended speculation about whether he would actually appear as he has until May 1, 2023 been shielded from accountability for his documented misdeeds by the nation’s law enforcement agencies and Democrat Party aligned corporate media.

Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop and the financial records it contains are expected to take center stage in the case. Hunter’s attorney Brent Langdon could not answer when Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer asked: “Is it your client’s laptop or not?”

“I am not in a position to even begin to answer that question”, Langdon replied.

It may be mentioned here that, Hunter Biden’s baby mama Lunden Roberts now lives in Arkansas. In a separate court filing, she’s seeking to change Navy Joan‘s last name to Biden, which Hunter Biden is contesting.

“The viciousness of the Biden family in dealing with this little girl is only matched by that of the media. Reporters who profess to support women and denounce deadbeat dads have either ignored this story or belittled her mother Lunden Roberts”, law professor Jonathan Turley wrote in an April 29, 2022 op-ed for Fox News.

“Roberts is widely dismissed as a ‘former stripper’”, Turley continued. “That appears to be how she met Hunter, but it is often used to paint her in the same way that the media gleefully reported on former first lady Hillary Clinton denouncing the women who were involved with her husband as mere ‘bimbo eruptions’. The reason the media ignores Roberts is that it wants to ignore what the Bidens have done”.

Initially, Hunter Biden denied that Navy was his child, but a DNA test in 2019 confirmed he was the father. He settled with Lunden for US$2.5 million in a paternity lawsuit after Navy’s birth; Hunter still provides monthly child support and pays for the child’s healthcare.

In a column published on his blog site, Georgetown University law school Prof. Jonathan Turley ripped the Biden family for their refusal to acknowledge Navy, as well as Hunter Biden’s bid to deny her his last name.

This is Joe Biden’s granddaughter He still pretends she doesn’t exist despite the fact that DNA tests have proven that Hunter is her father pic.twitter.com/S9qJvoemeH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 15, 2023

“In an astonishing filing this week, Hunter Biden answered that question for his four-year-old daughter Navy Joan and effectively declared ‘you are no Biden’”, Turley wrote.

“Hunter Biden’s disgraceful treatment of his daughter has long been on display in Arkansas where he long denied being her father, fought paternity, and was threatened with contempt of court over his failure to supply needed documents”, the professor continued.

“Of course, Biden did not feel that way with his other four children. They are all true Bidens and living peaceful existences. It is only Navy Joan who he does not want to bear the family name”, he added.

“His attacks on his former sister-in-law, Hallie Biden, widow of the deceased brother (with whom Hunter later had a romantic relationship), were appalling. However, the craven effort to deny this child his name reaches a level of cad that stands unrivaled”.

Hunter Biden appearance in Arkansas court

Morris, a Hollywood entertainment lawyer, had earlier paid off a US$2 million tax debt for Hunter in an effort to stave off a years-long Department of Justice probe of possible tax evasion and other potential crimes.

The 2001 Dassault Falcon 50 — formerly owned by country singer Brad Paisely — is registered to Plato LLC, for which Morris is the principal, California business records show.

The jet took off from Los Angeles on April 30 just after 7 am according to flight records reviewed by The New York Post. It flew cross-country to Washington, DC where it landed at Dulles Airport. Within an hour it was back in the air en route to Arkansas, transponder data show. The data was provided to The New York Post by Marco Polo.

The jet landed at Newport Municipal Airport in Jackson County, 34 miles from the Independence County Courthouse in Batesville, where Biden attended the hearing the next morning. After the hearing it was wheels up around 11:30 am for the trip back to DC.

The 7,326-mile round trip likely cost between US$55,000 to US$117,000 — or the value of up to six months in child-support payments to Hunter Biden’s baby mama, aviation experts told The New York Post.

Hunter Biden is currently paying Lunden Roberts US$20,000 a month and has already paid out US$750,000, his attorneys say. In court, he argued that he needs to reduce his payments due to a “substantial material change” in his financial situation.

This report was based on @MarcoPolo501c3’s research, which was provided to @LevineJonathan with the @nypost. We’ve tracked @pkm2679’s plane from awhile now. https://t.co/blwm6VN8jv — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) May 22, 2023

Hunter Biden’s illegal lobbyist service to Islamist party in Bangladesh

According to a recent media report, US President Joe Biden’s scandalous son Hunter Biden, who has earlier met with State Department official on behalf Gabriel Popoviciu, a corrupt Romanian real estate tycoon in exchange for US$1 million when Joe Biden was vice president in 2016, has been now working for Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a hardcore Islamist political party in Bangladesh and been vigorously pushing several agendas set by BNP.

After months of frantic bids, Bangladesh Nationalist Party has finally succeeded in reaching into a lobbyist arrangement with Hunter Biden through Blue Star Strategies. Although the amount of “lobbyist fees” offered by BNP to Hunter Biden remains unknown, according to a number of sources, the son of US President Joe Biden has been assigned to accomplish three goals – to obstruct Awami League from holding the next general election without participation of BNP; to exert pressure on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in holding the next general election under direct supervision of Washington; and to stop import of goods from Bangladesh if the next general election is held without BNP. It was also learnt from sources that at the request of Muhammad Yunus, Hillary Clinton also has been trying to influence US President Joe Biden through a number of key officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken.