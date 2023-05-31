“Project Qatar”… a bet on supporting local industries

The second and third days of the nineteenth session of the “Project Qatar” exhibition, which is being held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, witnessed great success in attracting a large crowd of industry pioneers, innovators and experts from around the world. The exhibition will run from May 29 to June 1, 2023 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, and aims to explore the latest developments in various sectors, enhance cooperation and partnerships, and discuss future directions.

The third day of the exhibition included the organization of the upcoming conference, “Q-Tech 2023”. The conference formed a dynamic forum that attracted many people interested in technology, and brought together under one roof technical experts and entrepreneurs, to keep abreast of the latest technological innovations and discuss the latest developments in this regard and their impact on various sectors.

The second day of the exhibition witnessed the organization of the “Qatar Industry 2023” conference, which provided a platform for interactive discussion sessions and presentations that shed light on the Qatari industrial sector. The conference attracted the most prominent industry leaders, policy makers and experts to share ideas and success stories, and to address the most important challenges and opportunities in this growing sector in the State of Qatar. The conference also focused on the pivotal role of innovation and the adoption of best technologies and sustainable practices in shaping the future of the Qatari industry.

Haider Mushaimish: Enabling exhibitors to innovate and forge new partnerships

Haider Mushaimish, General Manager of the International Exhibitions Company in Qatar, said: “We are pleased to witness the great success of the Project Qatar exhibition over the course of the second and third days, as both the “Qatar Industry 2023” conference and the “Q-Tech 2023” conference played a pivotal role in stimulating the sharing of knowledge and expertise. And consolidating communication channels, enabling sector leaders and technology experts to innovate and forge partnerships that drive growth and development in various sectors. Project Qatar is unique in providing a pioneering platform to enable specialists, companies and institutions to highlight their expertise and explore investment opportunities and strategic partnerships. Over the years, this exhibition continues to consolidate its position as one of the leading exhibitions in the State of Qatar, and to contribute to enhancing the prospects for economic growth and knowledge sharing.

The second edition of the Q-Tech conference included a series of discussion sessions that focused on developments in smart cities and digital technologies. The conference also focused on many topics, including the role of smart buildings in enhancing the experience and success of projects, the challenges and opportunities associated with the transition from traditional cities to smart cities, and the advantages of Lusail City. The conference also witnessed discussions on smart street lights that rely on solar energy in Qatar, innovative methodologies for smart parking, and the role of the Internet of Things in sustainability in Qatar.

Suhail Holding.. leads metal recycling industries from Qatar to all over the world

Suhail Industrial Holding Group participated in the Project Qatar 2023 exhibition through its distinctive pavilion, which contributed to the presentation of the group’s factories’ products, including engineering formations, plastic products, metals, bronzes, and batteries. Mr. Shadi Afif, Chief Development Officer, reviewed the most prominent objectives of the group, the specialization of its various factories and the products it provides to the Qatari market, in addition to strengthening the role of the group’s factories in the metal and plastic recycling sector. He stressed that the group is working non-stop on continuous development and preparing future studies to enhance its presence in the local and global market, as it is planned to operate 3 additional factories during the current year 2023 in Qatar, and it is planned that the tasks of the new factories will focus on the engineering industry of metals (castings), and aim Factories are primarily to provide all the needs of the state agencies and their projects in terms of metal products that they need in the basic works of the projects.

The Suhail Holding Group is currently the largest industrial group in Qatar in terms of the number of factories (13 factories), the value of investment and the quality of industry. It is considered the first industrial group in Qatar in the field of recycling all types of metals, such as copper, aluminum, batteries, zinc, plastic and other solid materials.

The Suhail Holding Group started as an idea in 2011, and its first factory was a lead factory for recycling batteries, where it had been working on it since 2012, and the start of production was in 2014, and after two years of success in the world of recycling, the idea arose of expanding into other industries in metal recycling And the group decided to specialize in recycling all kinds of metals, and to establish factories for this purpose in all its forms and types. After the lead factory for the recycling of batteries, a battery plastic recycling factory, a copper recycling factory, an aluminum recycling plant, and a metal separation factory have been established. The plastic factory will start operating next month, in addition to the metal forming machinery factory, which produces all the market needs of auto and aircraft spare parts, along with A factory manufacturing paper rolls used by tissue paper factories.

Suhail Metals

The main driver of the group is Suhail Metals, which focuses on machining and machining primarily aluminum and copper parts using advanced sandblasting techniques. Within this 15,000 square meter facility, traditional sand casting processes are combined with modern methodologies and advanced technologies used in Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom, to ensure high quality products with minimal environmental impact.

q-ceramic.. Securing the needs of the local market in terms of ceramics and porcelain

Mr. Abbas Al-Essawy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of q-ceramic, which is the only factory specialized in the manufacture and production of ceramics and porcelain in Qatar, said that the factory was established with a capacity of 9 million meters annually, while the available production capacity is currently about 7 million meters annually. The q-ceramic industrial company’s products conform to European and Italian quality standards as well as quality standards in the State of Qatar, adding that our products of ceramic and porcelain tiles give our customers multiple modern choices of floor and wall tiles with distinct sizes, colors and qualities, in addition to belts and tile decorations.

In order to ensure what the factory offers to its customers, whether inside or outside the local market, in terms of porcelain and ceramic tiles and its decorations, the factory includes many specialized departments to monitor and control the stages of production, in order to ensure the quality of the final product and its conformity with Gulf and international specifications, indicating that the factory works with Italian technology. Modern, in various stages of production, it relies on the latest technology in the ceramic industry, by employing a robot that has contributed to improving production on both the quantitative and qualitative levels to meet the needs of the local market, in light of the widespread use of porcelain and ceramics in the recent period on a large scale and the diversity of its uses after it It was limited to cooking utensils, porcelain, walls of bathrooms, kitchens, and swimming pools, while there is hardly a space or place currently devoid of the use of ceramics, which has become used in various formations on storefronts, commercial centers, sports buildings, hospitals, villas, metro stations, and other non-traditional places where it was not used before. .

Al-Essawy stressed that their ambitions in the field of ceramic and porcelain industry exceeded the local market, pointing to the company’s endeavor to enhance the export of its products to Arab and international markets, including export to Spain and Italy in the next stage, due to the quality of the product and the price difference, as energy represents about 30% of the value of the product.

Hossam Ashmawy, General Manager of Wheels: A mobile fleet for car service

“Wheels” Automotive Services Company is participating in the activities of the nineteenth edition of the International Exhibition of Building Materials, Equipment and Technologies “Project Qatar 2023”, which will be held from May 29 to June 1, 2023 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Through its pavilion participating in the exhibition, “Wheels” sheds light on the company’s services, in addition to informing the interested participants and visitors of the exhibition about its future plans. In light of the rapid growth witnessed by the car market, and in order to meet the needs of customers, we have provided mobile services for car maintenance and repair on site, through a fleet of more than 75 cars that have been specially equipped to provide on-site service according to customer needs.

He added in statements to Al-Arab: We have established an easy-to-use customer platform under the name “Wheels” about four years ago, pointing to providing a specialized call center to receive customer requests and inquiries in order to provide the best service.