Project Qatar attracts wide international participation in its 19th session

Al-Sada: Al-Diyar, the sponsor of real estate development, is reviewing its projects around the world

Haidar Mushaimish: Opportunities for national and foreign contracting companies to expand in the Qatari market

Jarallah Al Marri: Ashghal showcases its infrastructure achievements in its own pavilion

Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and in partnership with the Public Works Authority “Ashghal”, the International Exhibitions Company – Qatar, the leading organization of exhibitions and trade conferences, organizes events The nineteenth session of “Project Qatar” exhibition, the largest and most prominent exhibition of building and construction materials, equipment and technologies, will take place from May 29 to June 1 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

This came during a press conference held by the company at the Sheraton Doha Resort and Convention Center, in which a number of representatives of the sponsors from the public and private sectors participated, along with the organizing company.

Haider Mushaimish, General Manager of the International Exhibitions Company – Qatar, announced the participation of more than 325 exhibiting companies from 25 different countries in this year’s session, pointing out that “the Qatari construction and construction sector offers tremendous opportunities, especially in the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030 as the growth plan.” The strategy of the Qatari government aimed at proceeding with the process of transforming the State of Qatar into a diversified economy based on self-sufficiency and less dependent on oil.

Mushaimish stressed that the nineteenth edition of “Project Qatar” is expected to play an important role in achieving the goals of Qatar’s vision by highlighting the goods and materials produced in the region, and the importance of the Qatari construction and construction sector to the national economy. Through government support, the event offers many opportunities for national and foreign contracting companies to expand in the Qatari market, and contributes to increasing the momentum of foreign direct investment flows to the State of Qatar. He said: “We look forward to receiving visitors and meeting major exhibitors from around the world who will present advanced solutions.” for the building and construction sector in the region.

He pointed out that the exhibition will attract 120 international companies from 25 different countries, eight of which will participate in official national pavilions, and 200 Qatari companies, led by major governmental and semi-governmental agencies and the most prominent private sector companies, as many agencies participate in supporting and sponsoring the exhibition, including the Public Works Authority and Qatar. Tourism, Qatari Diar Company, Qatar Development Bank (QDB), Free Zones Authority, Suhail Industrial Holding Group, Al Saree Holding Group, Midea Company, Qatar Navigation Companies, QTerminals, Hamad Bin Khaled (HBK) Contracting, Abdullah Abdul Ghani and Brothers, Silver Sponsors, Hisense Brand Agent Modern House Company, Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC), Vodafone Qatar, Gulf Crafts, as well as a large number of media partners.

For his part, Eng. Jarallah Muhammad Al-Marri, Director of Building Projects Department at the Public Works Authority, the strategic partner of the exhibition, said that the Public Works Authority is participating in Project Qatar exhibition with a special pavilion for the seventh year in a row, through which it reviews the achievements of the authority in infrastructure projects.

He added that Ashghal’s strategic partnership with Project Qatar comes within the authority’s vision to enhance communication and partnership with various private sector companies that contribute to the implementation of projects in the country, and we look forward to the exhibition being an opportunity to meet the widest group of consultants, contractors and suppliers with whom the authority can cooperate in the future.

In the context, Ahmed Muhammad Al-Sada, Director of the Office of the Chief Executive Officer and Public Relations Department at the Qatari Diar Company, the developer of the Lusail City project, which is one of the most important achievements in the development process witnessed by the State of Qatar, said: “Qatari Diar is participating for the second year in a row as a sponsor of real estate development in the Project Exhibition. Qatar. This participation is based on the successful participation last year, as we hope that this year’s session will be an opportunity for us to present our latest and most prominent projects around the world to the exhibition audience, especially the regional and international visitors, many of whom we had the opportunity to meet in last year’s session.

Speaking of the international presence in the exhibition, 25 countries are participating in this year’s session, eight of which are represented by official national pavilions, which are Kuwait led by the Public Authority for Industry, Italy led by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Turkey under the auspices of the Ministry of Commerce, and Iran with the support of the Trade Development Organization (TDO). TPO), China, Russia, India, and Pakistan. The exhibition will also welcome visiting international delegations from several countries, including the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Turkey, Iran, India, China, and others.

On the local level, this year also highlights the participation of Suhail Industrial Holding Group, the largest industrial company in the Qatari private sector, as an industrial partner for the second year in a row.

Shadi Afif, Director of Business Development at the Suhail Industrial Holding Group, said, “The company is moving at an accelerated pace and confidence derived from the state’s support for the industrial sector towards self-sufficiency to meet all the requirements of government agencies and the Qatari market on self-reliance, and the Suhail Holding Group is moving towards new horizons of existing industrial production.” Recycling metals, reviving wasted wealth resulting from the boom in construction and infrastructure projects in the country, and making perfect use of the waste of mineral projects, to produce and supply the market with all it needs of metal and plastic products that were imported from abroad and some of which were not manufactured in Qatar, but it At the present time, it is 100% manufactured by Qatari hands.

This year, Project Qatar presents the Qatari industries sector to the international audience for the exhibition within a dedicated exhibition area titled “Industries Qatar”, in line with “Qatar National Vision 2030”, and as part of efforts to reach a wider audience and promote the products of local manufacturers. The event will focus more on the great achievements made by the State of Qatar in terms of expanding the local industries sector over the past years. The exhibition also addresses, in particular, the future of the construction sector in Qatar, by highlighting the technological innovations that will play an important role in the future of the sector within the “Smart Cities” pavilion, which includes a number of advanced technology providers with multiple uses in construction projects.

Commenting on their first participation as a diamond sponsor of the exhibition, Imad Chen, General Manager of Midea, a global leader in consumer electronics and home electrical equipment, said: “Midea is always looking for partnerships at the highest levels, and therefore our global partnership with Manchester City FC was one of the best. Football clubs in the world for example. Therefore, when we decided to be partners for a trade fair in Qatar, it was natural that the choice would be Project Qatar, given the long-standing reputation enjoyed by this exhibition, not only in Qatar, but also in the region, which provides a unique platform for Midea International to display its technologies. advanced and comprehensive solutions.

In addition to the exhibition, the conference, which will be held over four days, will cover the most important issues that concern the construction and construction sector in Qatar, as each day will be devoted to one of these matters, as the first day titled Q Invest covers the most prominent investment opportunities available in the sector in Qatar. The second day, titled Q Industry, covers titles related to the development of industry and local production. The third day, titled Q Tech, will be dedicated to discussing the role of smart technology in the construction sector. The fourth day, titled Q Green, will address environmental challenges and the issue of sustainability. and green building.