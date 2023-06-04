Project Qatar concludes its activities successfully

Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, “Project Qatar” exhibition, the most prominent event in the field of building and construction in the country, concluded its 19th edition successfully, as it welcomed more than 18,000 visitors during its four days. This event was held with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and in partnership with the Public Works Authority “Ashghal” at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

On the sidelines of the exhibition and on its last day, the ninth session of the pioneering Q GREEN conference was held, which provided important opportunities for communication, building relationships and exchanging knowledge in the sector, bringing together experts from various fields and industries to discuss and share innovative best practices to support sustainable development.

Haider Mushaimish, General Manager of the International Exhibitions Company – Qatar, said: “We are proud of the outstanding success and outstanding achievements of the “Project Qatar” exhibition. The high turnout and positive responses from exhibitors reflect the importance of this exhibition as an ideal platform to showcase the latest ideas, forge partnerships and promote the sustainable growth of the sector. This year, Project Qatar continued its pioneering and distinguished career and strengthened its solid position in the infrastructure, building and construction sectors. It also paved the way for more fruitful partnerships and formed a supportive platform for launching many innovative initiatives.

The last day of the conference featured a session on “Qatar’s efforts in the areas of sustainability and support for climate action” and “the environmental achievements of the FIFA World Cup 2022”. On its last day, the exhibition also hosted a number of discussion sessions that touched on various topics, namely “Green Investment in Waste Management: A Motive for Economic Development”; and “recycle all World Cup waste and convert it into energy”; and “Green Homes: A Guide to Greener, Healthier Homes”; “Building Retrofitting Using the Energy Performance Building Model”; and “reaching climate-neutral buildings by relying on radiation cooling systems”; and “Integrated and Sustainable Enterprise Management Methodology”. A workshop entitled “Enabling the Future of the Built Environment Sustainably” was held, highlighting the latest global trends in the fields of energy efficiency and green building.

The exhibition allowed local and international exhibitors to showcase their innovative products, services and technologies, and provided sector leaders with a space to communicate, interact and explore business opportunities with the participation of more than 325 companies. This year’s edition of the exhibition attracted a large number of visitors, and was well received by the exhibitors and the attendees alike, as the participants praised the high levels of craftsmanship, organization and interaction in the various activities of the exhibition, which embraced valuable dialogues and pushed the wheel of cooperation in the sector and promoted its growth and expansion.

The Public Works Authority “Ashghal” provided all means of support and sponsorship for the “Project Qatar” exhibition as a strategic partner. Qatar Tourism also participated in the exhibition as a sponsor of commercial delegations. the Qatar Chamber as a business community partner; The Qatari Diar Company, as the real estate development sponsor; and “Qatar Development Bank” as an official partner; The Free Zones Authority, as the sponsor of the free zones; and “Suhail Industrial Holding Group”, as the industrial sponsor; and Al Saree Holding Group, as the Platinum Sponsor; and Maeda, as the Diamond Sponsor. The leading entities participating in the exhibition also include Milaha, QTerminals, and Hamad Bin Khaled (HBK) Contracting Company, as well as the silver sponsors Abdullah Abdulghani & Brothers Company W.L.L.; and «Modern House Company», agent of the Hisense brand, sponsor of heating and air conditioning. The 20th edition of Project Qatar will be held next year from May 27 to 30, 2024.