Promising investment opportunities in Qatar

His Excellency Mr. Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, affirmed the availability of promising opportunities for investment in the State of Qatar, supported by the provision of attractive investment incentives, facilities and legislation that enhance economic openness.

His Excellency said during a discussion session entitled “Reorienting Trade Strategies and Systems”, within the work of the second day of the Qatar Economic Forum 2023 in cooperation with Bloomberg, that Qatar has established investment legislation and laws that have contributed to creating a business environment and investment climate, as well as establishing infrastructure, facilities and service and logistical platforms. Of high quality, which enhances the opportunities for investors wishing to invest in the State of Qatar in various sectors in the country.

His Excellency indicated that Qatar is economically open and looks forward to building effective partnerships with its various trading partners, calling on investors to take advantage of the opportunities and advantages available in the local market, pointing out that the State of Qatar is moving forward in enhancing its economic growth process by focusing on economic diversification.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry pointed out the importance of cooperation between countries with regard to trade, flexibility in supply chains and building a comprehensive and integrated trade future that achieves gains for all.

In the same context, Dr. Ozel Ndagimana, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of the Republic of Rwanda, affirmed that his country has developed strong relations with the State of Qatar and is looking forward to more cooperation to take advantage of the enormous potential of the two countries, noting that his country’s leadership wants to expand trade and tourism exchange with the State of Qatar.

He added that we are currently implementing two major projects, the first is about expanding the aviation sector, especially in the partnership between Qatar Airways and Rwanda Airlines, in addition to another major project, which is building a new airport, pointing out that the new airport will expand the link between his country, the African continent and the world.

He referred to his country’s establishment of a joint investment fund with the State of Qatar, which he called the Virunga Fund, and work has already started with some investments.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of the Republic of Rwanda also pointed out that the two countries signed an agreement to avoid double taxation, as an important tool to support investment in the two countries, adding…we are confident that investment and trade will continue to grow between our two countries.

During the session / Reorienting Trade Strategies and Systems / a number of axes, most notably, the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the trade war between the United States and China, cross-border trade routes and disruption of supply chains, changing supply strategies, in addition to global market turmoil, and the adaptation of multinational companies to A new world order, as well as the best strategies used by countries and companies to manage and reduce economic and geopolitical risks, and the long-term effects of recent experiences on the future of global trade.