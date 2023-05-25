Promising investment opportunities to encourage investors and businessmen

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, met with a number of ministers, on the sidelines of the third edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, held in Doha from May 23-25.

His Excellency the Minister of Commerce and Industry met with His Excellency Mr. Faisal bin Fadel bin Mohsen Al-Ibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Mr. Levan Davitashvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, and His Excellency Mr. Moses Correa, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry of the Republic of Kenya, separately.

During the meetings, they discussed aspects of joint cooperation, especially in the commercial, investment and industrial fields, and ways to enhance and develop them. In addition to exchanging views on topics on the forum’s agenda.

During the meetings, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry highlighted the successful economic policies established by the State of Qatar to support the private sector, indicating the incentives, legislation and promising opportunities available in the country aimed at encouraging investors, businessmen and owners of companies to invest in the State of Qatar.