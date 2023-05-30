Promote team building and a healthy lifestyle

The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRI) – Qatar Chapter – organized a Futsal Cricket League last week.

This five-day event ended on May 26, 2023 and was held at Al Arabi Club Indoor Stadium and Hamilton International School. The league match concluded with the competition of the Al-Ta’adhood and Al-Moayad Al-Takeef group in the finals, with the victory of the Al-Ta’adhood team by 35 runs.

By organizing these sports competitions, the association aims to promote physical activity and a healthy lifestyle, which leads to reducing health risks. The indoor cricket league, like any other team sport, is a catalyst for building team spirit among employees and encouraging communication and trust between colleagues from different departments.

Speaking about GWC’s sponsorship of the event, Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, said: “Sport is based on the principle of discipline, brotherhood and determination, and they are essential components in all aspects of life, especially in building healthy societies that contribute towards achieving Work-life balance. We are keen to support such sporting events to promote team building, healthy lifestyle and knowledge exchange in Qatar.”

This exciting event brought together leading heating, refrigeration and air conditioning (HVAC) companies along with the Ashry team. This indoor cricket league is part of Ashry’s plan – Qatar branch – to organize cricket and football leagues annually.