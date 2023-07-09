Protecting Qatar from 23 million electronic threats

Trend Micro, the leading global company in the field of cybersecurity, revealed that it was able to detect and block about 23 million electronic threats in Qatar during 2022, carried out by global fraud and hacker gangs, which included more than 4.1 million threats via e-mail, and protected more than 4 million In addition, it was able to identify and stop nearly 8 million malicious software attacks in the country, in addition to 5.1 million internal and external attacks, and about 45,000 infiltration attempts.

The company announced the results of its annual cybersecurity report, which revealed a significant increase of 55% in global threat detections, as well as a massive increase in the level of malicious files blocked by 242% in 2022.

The report, titled “Rethinking Security Strategies”, highlights the most important trends that have a significant impact on the future of digital security. In its research, the report revealed that threat actors have indiscriminately targeted consumers and organizations across all sectors, making 2022 a challenging year for cybersecurity experts.

Asaad Orabi, General Manager of Trend Micro in the Arab Gulf region and emerging markets, said: “The rapid technological development presents many wonderful opportunities, but it also poses a set of security challenges for companies. The large amount of data has contributed to the high rate of cybercrime and threats that may expose operations and data.” sensitive to risk. Trend Micro recently issued an important report highlighting the need for organizations to adopt a proactive security approach. The report stressed the need to enhance investment in the latest threat intelligence solutions, the importance of obtaining comprehensive security coverage of vulnerabilities, and relying on a multi-layered strategy and defense stages, in order to Effectively mitigate risks and adapt to future challenges of digital infrastructure. At Trend Micro, we have a firm commitment to empowering businesses in Qatar and supporting them with the tools and expertise they need to achieve their digital transformation goals, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Furthermore, the report highlights that increasing failures to fix security vulnerabilities add more time and money to companies’ efforts to fix and expose organizations to unnecessary cyber risks. Also, “Web Shells” software appeared in the most prevalent report among malware this year, as it witnessed an increase of 103% compared to 2021, while “LockBit” and “BlackCat” software came on top of the list of ransomware families for the year 2022. .

It is worth noting that Trend Micro advises organizations to take a proactive approach by conducting comprehensive assessments to secure their digital infrastructure, and as part of its commitment to enhance cyber security in the State of Qatar, the company aims to support the country’s efforts to keep pace with the latest technological changes to confront various cyber threats.

Trend Micro Incorporated, one of the world’s leading providers of digital security solutions, plays an important role in helping to make the world a safer place for the exchange of digital information. The company provides innovative solutions to consumers, businesses and governments to protect data centers, cloud computing environments, networks and endpoints.