Providing the latest systems in air navigation

The General Authority of Civil Aviation revealed that it has worked during the past years to enhance its capabilities and implement many plans and strategies, which contributed to the adoption of the latest technologies, and the provision of the best and latest systems used in the field of air navigation, in order to achieve the desired goal of development and progress and building a safe and sustainable civil aviation system in accordance with The finest and highest international standards.

In this context, the General Authority of Civil Aviation launched last June two radars, L-BAND and S-BAND, which constitute a qualitative addition to the work of air navigation and an important step in the field of developing the services it provides within the Authority’s efforts to provide the best systems used in the field of air navigation, in cooperation with Several companies from abroad specialize in the development of air navigation, with the aim of keeping pace with global technological changes and developments and ensuring further development and progress. This is in addition to providing expertise and specialized cadres, intensifying training processes and developing existing competencies with the aim of improving the level of performance and quality of work.

The long-range L-BAND radar is located in the north of the State of Qatar, which will cover the entire range of the Doha FIR. The radar has a range of 250 nautical miles, or about 400 kilometers. This radar is also distinguished by its detection of aircraft from an altitude of 3,000 feet to 65,000 feet, and it covers Kuwaiti, Emirati, and Bahraini airspace, as well as Saudi and Iranian airspace.

The medium-range S-BAND radar is located at Hamad International Airport and covers an area of ​​200 miles from the surface of the earth and an altitude of 45,000 feet. It is also characterized by updating the location of the aircraft every 5 seconds, which contributes to knowing their location with high accuracy. The radar also supports the landing and takeoff of 3 aircraft at the same time using 3 runways at Hamad and Doha International Airports, with the aim of increasing the capacity to reach 100 aircraft per hour and provides information that enables observers. Airmen are able to provide the required distances for separation between aircraft, and to issue the necessary instructions to ensure security and safety.