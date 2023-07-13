Providing world-class facilities to international companies

Msheireb Properties has announced that Total Energies will soon move to its offices in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the world’s first fully sustainable and smart city. The new location provides Total Energies with advanced technological and logistical resources in one of the most dynamic commercial areas in the region and a host of state-of-the-art facilities and amenities to enhance its operations.

Engineer Ali Al-Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Total Energies to our innovative and sustainable offices in Msheireb Downtown Doha.” He added: “The decision to relocate Total Energies highlights our commitment to providing world-class office space and facilities to some of the most innovative and successful companies in the region, as Total Energies will join Microsoft and Google Cloud, who are based in Msheireb Downtown Doha. We are confident that our sustainable design, strategic location and modern amenities will provide Total Energies with a vibrant and productive workplace.” Msheireb Downtown Doha is part of a pioneering real estate development that is recognized as one of the most innovative and sustainable real estate projects in the world. The project features the latest technology and is designed to increase energy efficiency while reducing carbon emissions. The region has adopted the latest advanced smart services and applications to provide a completely new digital experience within the reach of tenants, residents and visitors. It has also demonstrated a commitment to sustainable living and business practices by having the world’s largest concentration of sustainable buildings with LEED Gold or Platinum green building certification.

Msheireb Properties is a leading sustainable real estate developer in Qatar, committed to creating vibrant, liveable communities that promote social, environmental and economic well-being. The company has some of the most innovative and ambitious projects in the region, including Msheireb Downtown Doha, one of the largest and most sustainable downtown regeneration projects in the world.

Total Energies shares this commitment to innovation and sustainability, as it is committed to reducing the carbon footprint of its energy production, processing and delivery activities to its customers. The move to the new office spaces will contribute to the growing momentum of environmental awareness in Qatar’s urban landscape.