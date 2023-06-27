Qatar Airways celebrates Eid with passengers and passengers

Qatar Airways participates in the Eid Al-Adha celebrations with its passengers and passengers on board its flights and in its distinguished international lounges by providing an exceptional and enjoyable atmosphere that is reflected in the details of product designs, gifts for passengers, menus and meals. The Qatari carrier will start the celebrations of Eid Al-Adha, starting from July 28, 2023, for a period of four days, on premium and economy class flights.

On the occasion of the end of the Hajj season and the beginning of the Eid Al-Adha holiday, Qatar Airways will receive premium class passengers on board its aircraft with traditional festive drinks and will offer them the advantage of enjoying a set of meals selected from the a la carte menu, which includes marinated shrimp in the Middle Eastern way and a special local dish from Prepared by Chef Aisha Al Tamimi. Meals will be served with festive traditional lanterns, a set of napkins and cutlery, a coaster, and a box of traditional baklava sweets.

For Economy Class passengers, they can choose from a range of holiday favourites, including traditional grilled kofta with bukhari rice or chicken salona. The meals will be served with cutlery specially designed to reflect the atmosphere of the holiday, with special congratulations to travelers on this occasion. And when travelers prepare for dessert, they will be served the famous Kunafa cheese cake, which is one of the most popular desserts of the holiday season.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Eid Al-Adha is an important occasion for our passengers. At Qatar Airways, we are proud of our passengers choosing our flights to meet their families and friends, so we are keen to provide a special and exceptional travel experience in which we add small details that enhance their journey and add a special meaning to it. On behalf of Qatar Airways and all its employees, we wish you and your families Eid Mubarak and Happy New Year.

At Hamad International Airport, the home of the national carrier’s operations, Qatar Airways will host Eid festivities in the Al Safwa First Class Lounge and Al Murjan Business Lounge, where passengers will be served a variety of traditional drinks including Qamaruddin, iced peach, tamarind and jellab. In addition, passengers will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of feast-themed meals from the lounge menus. Celebrations will also be held in our world class halls in Bangkok, Beirut, London, Paris and Singapore.