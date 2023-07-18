Qatar Airways includes 40 students for “Al-Darb Qatarization”

Qatar Airways welcomed 40 Qatari students who joined the 2023 Summer Internship Programme, which is part of the Al Darb Qatarization Program initiatives, during the induction ceremony that was held at the Hyatt Regency Oryx Hotel, Doha.

These trainees have joined the path of continuous commitment to excellence and hard work, along with many of their fellow students since the program welcomed its first cohort in 2012, allowing them to learn about the vital work environment of the national carrier, and enabling them to acquire various basic professional skills. and enhance it at the post-university level, which will help them achieve a successful career upon graduation, and be able to apply their knowledge to real-life situations.

Nabila Fakhri, Senior Vice President Qatarization and Special Projects at Qatar Airways, said: “As we welcome all our sponsored students to the annual summer training programme, we look forward to them gaining global knowledge and being trained by experienced professionals in the field of aviation, so that they will be able to realize the importance of The responsibilities that accompany working for the best airline in the world, in addition to developing skills that will help prepare them for their future jobs in the air transport sector.

While participating in the summer internship programme, the National Welfare students will open their course with a one-day introductory meeting that will guide them on their journey towards practical experience this summer. They will also be paired with a line manager to ensure they get the most out of their internship experience and gain the broadest possible exposure to aviation.

This year’s trainees will also gain rich experience in many departments within Qatar Airways, including commercial, finance, information technology, human resources, media affairs, marketing, corporate services, legal and technical departments. When the program concludes its internship at the end of the summer, students will proudly display their new skills in resource planning and management, as well as their ability to demonstrate individual responsibility by working on multiple tasks with tight deadlines.

In addition to all of the above, the trainees participating in the summer training program at Al-Darb Qatarization are eligible to obtain free educational credits in a number of universities within the State of Qatar.

The Al Darb programme, which derives its name from the Qatari word for ‘path’, sheds light on the different paths trainees can take with Qatar Airways. By launching initiatives such as the Summer Internship Program and the Graduate Development Program, Al Darb provides students and graduates with realistic projects that add to their practical experience and prepare them for a prestigious career in the national carrier of the State of Qatar.