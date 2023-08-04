Qatar Airways’ private jet division income soars

Qatar Executive (QE), the elite charter jet arm of Qatar Airways, has seen an astounding 49% Year-Over-Year (YOY) increase in commercial sales revenue, as per the latest annual report of the Qatar Airways Group for the fiscal year 2022/2023.

The increase, which also includes a 22% rise in live flying hours, has been ascribed to the company’s expansions and growth across Europe, the US, and Asia, leading to an increased global client base.

“By December 2022, Qatar Executive grew its fleet by 25% YOY, with the addition of three more Gulfstream G650ERs, and the aircraft type now represents 15 of the 19 strong fleet,” the report stated.

The expansion establishes QE as the world’s largest owner and the only commercial operator of the globally recognized G650ER. The Gulfstream G650ER, featuring a state-of-the-art BR725 Rolls-Royce engine, holds records for speed and range, while demonstrating exceptional fuel efficiency.

Moreover, its ability to operate on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable business aviation.

With the passenger’s safety and comfort at the forefront, QE has introduced a cutting-edge Air Ionization System on the G650ER aircraft. The active system is credited with eradicating potentially harmful pathogens and allergens, such as bacteria, viruses, and mold spores.