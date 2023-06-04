Qatar Airways Privilege Club launches new offers that increase the chances of collecting and using Avios points

Qatar Airways Privilege Club has announced the introduction of a new feature that will include Avios in the daily lives of Privilege Club customers. Customers can now link their Visa or Mastercard credit cards registered in the Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay applications to their Privilege Club account, where they can collect and spend Avios points on daily purchases at a wide range of stores and service centers in Qatar.

Privilege Club members will get many rewards when using the credit payment cards linked to their account, whether during shopping, dining or other purchases, giving them the opportunity to have more choices than ever before. This new feature is available for Visa payment cards issued in more than 70 countries, and for Mastercard payment cards issued in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Uruguay and the United States of America.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is keen to include innovation in our business to benefit our customers and ensure the provision of the best services in all sectors, and the Qatar Airways frequent flyer program is an integral part of our mission. It is worth noting that the Privilege Club has seen many improvements in the past year, including the adoption of Avios as a rewards currency, and now, we are adding the feature of linking cards to the offers and features included in our continuous efforts to provide unparalleled service.”

His Excellency added, “After providing the advantage of collecting and using Avios points at the airport, we found it necessary to make them available in the daily purchases of our customers, to enhance the experience of Privilege Club members and enrich their daily lives. With the start of activation of this feature, Privilege Club members will benefit from a new set of benefits when paying their purchases and collect their Avios.”

To associate purchases with the loyalty programme, the user simply has to log into their Privilege Club account and add their payment card details. Upon completion of any purchase at one of the partner outlets, members can choose to either collect or spend Avios points through their account, and the points or cashback equivalent to the value of the points will be credited to their payment card.

Privilege Club includes a wide range of prominent partners including Mall of Qatar, Kulud Pharmacy, F45 Club, and many more to offer card-related offers at their outlets. A wide range of stores, restaurants and services will be available for members to take advantage of the offers associated with the cards, with more partners being added to our growing partner portfolio in the future.

About Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways, which has won many awards, won the “Best Airline in the World 2022” award at the Skytrax World Awards 2022. The Qatari carrier continues to lead the aviation sector, as it won the last award for the seventh time in its history, in an unprecedented achievement to add To the total awards for the years (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022). It was also awarded “Best Business Class Seat in the World”, “Best Business Class Catering in the World” and “Best Airline in the Middle East”.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar currently operates flights to more than 160 international destinations, through Hamad International Airport, its headquarters in Doha, which was chosen as the “Best Airport in the World” for the years 2021 and 2022, respectively, by Skytrax. This year, it won the award for “Best Airport in the Middle East” and the second best airport in the world, and was crowned as “Best Airport Shopping Center in the World” for the ninth time in a row.