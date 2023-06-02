Qatar Airways resumes its daily flights to Tokyo

Qatar Airways announced the resumption of direct flights to Tokyo International Airport – Haneda, starting from yesterday, Thursday, with a daily flight. The best airline in the world is flying to its new destination in Japan, an Airbus A350, which is equipped with 36 seats of the award-winning Qsuite model, in addition to 247 seats in economy class.

With the resumption of these flights to Tokyo International Airport – Haneda, Qatar Airways is increasing the number of its flights to the greater Tokyo area with an increase of flights from 7 to 14 flights per week, including scheduled flights to Narita International Airport – Tokyo. Travelers from Tokyo will be able to visit more than 160 destinations from the airline’s growing network of destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas through its home of operations, Hamad International Airport, the best airport in the world for the second year in a row.

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways, said: “The resumption of flights to Tokyo-Haneda is part of the growth program in the global network of destinations of Qatar Airways, which was announced during the ITB Berlin 2023 exhibition, which will witness an increase of 655%. one flight per week compared to 2022. It is worth mentioning that, in addition to Haneda, this year the Qatari carrier will also resume its flights to Osaka, thereby confirming its commitment to the travel market in Japan.

Qatar Airways’ Regional Director for Japan and Korea, Mr. Shinji Miyamoto, said: “We are pleased to announce the resumption of flights to Tokyo International Airport – Haneda, which were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We are also pleased that travelers from Japan will be able to experience the award-winning Business Class and Qsuite seats, which are being introduced for the first time in Japan. And after the impressive hosting of the 2022 World Cup, the State of Qatar hosts many sporting events and international events, including the Qatar Grand Prix in Formula 1, which is one of the favorite mechanical sports for many fans. We are glad to see many Japanese travel with Qatar Airways to visit Qatar, as it is a tourist destination that includes a large number of tourist attractions such as the wonderful desert experiences.