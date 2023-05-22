Qatar Airways signs a codeshare agreement with Air Seychelles

Qatar Airways announced the conclusion of a new codeshare agreement with Air Seychelles, the official carrier of the State of Seychelles, whereby passengers on board Qatar Airways and Air Seychelles can enjoy more travel options to many unique and unique destinations.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar operates flights to more than 160 international destinations, connecting travelers from Africa, America, Asia and Europe easily to and from Seychelles through the headquarters of the Qatari carrier’s operations in Doha, Hamad International Airport, which was recently chosen as the “Best Airport in the Middle East”. In addition, Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can now earn and use Avios at more than 200 premium stores in Qatar Duty Free.

It is worth noting that Qatar Airways operates a daily flight from Hamad International Airport to Seychelles International Airport (SEZ) located on Mahe Island near the capital, Victoria. The plane arrives in the morning to the island and leaves in the evening. With the codeshare agreement, the Qatari carrier will place its code on Air Seychelles’ scheduled flights between Mahe and Praslin, giving passengers the opportunity to continue their journey with ease using a single booking. Praslin is home to the Mayo Valley Nature Reserve, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is characterized by its palm-fringed beaches, such as Anse Georgette and Anse Lazio, which are surrounded by large granite boulders. Passengers can also book their flights with both airlines, through travel agencies or online.

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways, said: “The joint cooperation with Air Seychelles is important in that it is in line with Qatar Airways’ strategy to facilitate travel, particularly to African destinations. The two airlines are also pleased to cooperate together to provide more travel options for travelers, as well as to support tourism in the Seychelles.

Captain Sandy Benoiten, Acting CEO of Air Seychelles, said: “This agreement will provide passengers with new opportunities to continue flying with the ability to reach distinctive destinations through the network of destinations of the two companies.”

Air Seychelles operates a fleet of five Twin Otter TurboProp aircraft and operates flights between Mahé and Praslin as well as non-scheduled flights. In October 2022, the airline celebrated its 45th anniversary and won the title of Best Airline in the Indian Ocean at the World Travel Awards held in Kenya.