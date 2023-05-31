Qatar Airways signs a contract to purchase sustainable aviation fuel

Qatar Airways has signed a contract with Shell for the purchase of 3,000 metric tons of net SAF at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, under which Qatar Airways will withdraw SAF at least 5 percent of the fuel requirement Aviation in Amsterdam for the fiscal year 2023-2024. It is worth noting that the conclusion of the contract for the purchase of sustainable aviation fuel with Shell in Amsterdam was part of broader efforts launched by the “oneworld®” alliance, which had set a goal to replace 10 percent of fossil fuels with sustainable aviation fuel. by the year 2030.

Qatar Airways is the first airline in the Middle East and Africa region to purchase a significant amount of sustainable aviation fuel in Europe, in excess of government requirements in this regard. Sustainable aviation fuel contributes to reducing carbon emissions from burning fuel by up to 80 percent compared to the life cycle of fossil aviation fuels, which means that Qatar Airways will reduce its carbon emissions from its flights from Amsterdam by about 7,500 tons of CO2 over the course of the year. throughout the fiscal year.

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways, said: “We, at Qatar Airways, are highly committed to supporting the aviation industry’s efforts to promote the use of sustainable aviation fuel as one of the most important pillars of the carbon emission plan in this country. Industry. He added: Last year, Qatar Airways signed the first pre-sale contract for the purchase of sustainable aviation fuel in the United States of America. We are now entering into a multi-million dollar contract to purchase sustainable aviation fuel in Amsterdam as part of our pre-sale commitment using sustainable aviation fuel and reiterating our call to strengthen the sustainable aviation fuel supply chain across our global network.

He said, “We affirm our steadfastness in achieving our ambitious goal of using sustainable aviation fuel by 10 percent by 2030. This event represents a clear indication of Qatar Airways’ approach and its support for the positive results that were the result of cooperation between workers in the aviation industry, which effectively contributes to accelerating the supply of fuel. Sustainable aviation fuel towards achieving the goal we aspire to.

It is worth noting that the price of sustainable aviation fuel is three to five times more expensive than fossil fuels. Thus, all concerned parties must play their role in conducting and facilitating research and construction of sustainable aviation fuel facilities, financing and making it available in greater quantities, and developing supportive policies in this regard.