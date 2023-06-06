Qatar Airways sponsors the Diversity Awards

Qatar Airways sponsored the International Air Transport Association (IATA) awards ceremony, which announced the names of the winners of the 2023 edition, on the sidelines of the activities of the annual meeting of the IATA General Assembly.

The “Inspirational Role Model” award went to Bobby Khoza, Director of Civil Aviation at the Civil Aviation Authority of South Africa, and the “High Flying Award” went to Camila Torretta, Chair of the Diversity and Equity Committee and the Airline Pilots Association “Alaba”, while the Diversity and Inclusion Team Award went to Virgin Atlantic Airlines. .

Karen Walker, chair of the judging panel, said the IATA Diversity and Inclusion Awards, in their fourth year, play an important role in recognizing the work of those who go above and beyond in cultivating diversity and inclusion in the aviation industry, by breaking taboos to deliver innovations and change the status quo.

Qatar Airways is sponsoring the Diversity and Inclusion Awards for the fifth consecutive year, with each winner receiving a prize of $25,000, to be paid to the winner in each category or to the nominated charities.

The 2023 IATA Awards for Diversity and Inclusion were presented during the World Air Transport Summit that followed the 79th Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association in Istanbul.