Qatar Airways unveils its first Gulfstream G700 aircraft at the Paris Air Show

Today, Qatar Airways unveiled the new Gulfstream G700 aircraft during the activities of the first day of the Paris Air Show 2023, in the presence of HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti.

The luxury aircraft will join the fleet of Qatar Executive, the business jet division of the Qatar Airways Group.

The Qatari carrier welcomed the arrival of the first Gulfstream G700 aircraft in August 2021, as the first global operator of this model, provided that it will include 10 other aircraft over the coming years.

The Gulfstream G700 showed outstanding performance during its flight test program, which used Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), setting a speed record of Mach 0.89 between Savannah and Tokyo. The Gulfstream G700 is a world leader. Business jets, leading the rest of the private jets in terms of speed, efficiency, sustainability, and luxury.

The aircraft is powered by two Pearl 700 engines developed by Rolls-Royce, and flies at a speed of 7,500 nautical miles / 13,890 km, at a speed of Mach 0.85, or 6,400 nautical miles / 11,853 km at a speed of Mach 0.90.

The cabin of the aircraft has been meticulously designed to ensure an upscale and exceptional travel experience to meet the high standards that Qatar Executive is committed to. The aircraft provides passengers with the highest levels of comfort, as it has the most spacious cabins in the sector, with ample areas for food preparation, and a lounge or cabin. Especially for the flight crew, and up to five places to sit, and the plane includes a distinctive lighting system that changes according to time and time zone, in addition to panoramic windows, suitable air pressure and less noise, and this modern plane also facilitates long flights between commercial cities, as it can cut, and non-stop , the distance from Doha to New York in about 12 hours, and from Doha to Seoul within 8 hours.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “The Gulfstream G700 aircraft is an example to be followed in the private jet sector due to its luxury, technological development, and outstanding environmental performance, ensuring an unparalleled travel experience for Qatar Airways passengers.” business men/”.

For his part, Mr. Mark Burns, President of Gulfstream, said: “I would like to express our gratitude for the continued confidence of Qatar Executive in Gulfstream, and we are honored by the presence of the Qatari carrier, as the first global operator of this aircraft, at the launch ceremony of the Gulfstream G700 aircraft. /, This aircraft has the most spacious and innovative cabins to provide passengers with a five-star travel experience, and we look forward to adopting it and entering the distinguished fleet of Qatar Executive aircraft.”