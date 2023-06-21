Qatar Airways wins the award for the best business class in the world

Qatar Airways won the award for the best business class in the world during the prestigious Skytrax awards ceremony, which was held yesterday at the aviation and space exhibition in France within the activities of the Paris Air Show 2023. The awards were received by His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group and Eng. Bader Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport. Travelers from all over the world voted Qatar Airways the best business class in the world for the tenth time.

The fact that Al Mourjan Lounge at Hamad International Airport won the award for Best Business Class Lounge and Best Business Class Dining Lounge in the World is consistent evidence of Qatar Airways’ leadership and exceptional travel experience. In addition, the Qatari carrier was honored with the title of Best Airline in the Middle East for the eleventh time in its history.

For his part, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways, said: “We are pleased to meet the expectations of our passengers who voted for us to win the award for best business class in the world at the Skytrax World Awards. The Qatar Airways winning this award is only confirmation of the efforts and dedication of all our employees to provide an exceptional travel experience. The other awards we received during the Skytrax ceremony, namely the award for best airline in the Middle East, the award for the best lounge for business class passengers and the award for the best lounge for business class passengers, are conclusive evidence of Qatar Airways’ pioneering role in the world of aviation and its commitment to Provide the best and most innovative.

On the other hand, Hamad International Airport won the “Most Innovative Airport Initiative” award at the “Future Travel Experience Global Innovation” awards ceremony, which was held in the Irish capital, Dublin. The award recognized Hamad International Airport’s pioneering digital twin platform, highlighting its transformative impact on airport management.

The digital twin platform, implemented by Hamad International Airport and its partner in this field, SITA, is revolutionizing how airports are managed, addressing long-term challenges and improving decision-making processes.

Mr. Suhail Qadri, Senior Vice President, Technology and Innovation at Hamad International Airport, said: “We are delighted to receive another award, as we continue to invest in innovative solutions to maintain our operational excellence. Hamad International Airport is actively defining the future of the airport industry as it is at the forefront of developing digital twin technology. This advanced technology will improve how information is used and decisions are made, which will benefit passengers, airline partners and all stakeholders at the airport.”