Qatar and Korea are looking to strengthen the strategic partnership

The Republic of Korea hosted the sixth session of the Qatari-Korean Joint Supreme Strategic Committee. His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Trade and Industry, and His Excellency Mr. Lee Chang-yang, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea presided over the sixth session between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Korea, which was held in the capital flood.

During the meeting, His Excellency the Minister of Commerce and Industry praised the progress made at the level of the Sixth Committee, appreciating the results reached in areas of common interest.

His Excellency stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation as a guarantee to support the developmental orientations of both countries, pointing out that the State of Qatar views the Republic of Korea as a strategic partner in light of the elements that distinguish the two sides and the agreements and memorandums of understanding that were signed, calling in this context to strengthen cooperation between the Qatari and Korean business sectors. To take advantage of the capabilities and capabilities of the two countries and to build strong and solid partnerships that serve the aspirations of both sides in achieving progress, development and prosperity.

He also stressed the strength and durability of the economic relations between the two countries, and their future prospects, pointing out in this regard that the Republic of Korea is the third trading partner of the State of Qatar with a volume of trade exchange in goods that exceeded more than $14 billion in 2022.

During the work of the Qatari-Korean Supreme Committee, aspects of cooperation in various priority sectors were reviewed, and the two sides discussed the progress made in the recommendations of the Joint Technical Working Committee, as well as ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, construction, infrastructure, agriculture, maritime transport, civil aviation and health. Education and information technology.

On the sidelines of the sixth session of the Qatari-Korean Joint Supreme Strategic Committee, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani witnessed the signing ceremony of a number of memorandums of understanding between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Korea in the economic, trade and investment fields.

The memorandums of understanding signed between the two sides included the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Korean Intellectual Property Office, which was signed on the Qatari side by His Excellency Mr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Hamer, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Korea, in addition to the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Investment Promotion Agency in Qatar and a promotion agency Korean Trade and Investment “KOTRA” with the aim of developing joint cooperation between the two countries and discussing ways to enhance joint investments, and another memorandum of understanding with the Korean company “NEXTON”; To enhance cooperation in the fields of smart agriculture and food security, the memorandums were signed by Sheikh Ali bin Al-Walid Al-Thani, CEO of the agency, from the Qatari side.

A number of Qatari entities and institutions participated in the Qatar-Korea Investment Forum, which was organized on the sidelines of the sixth session of the Qatari-Korean Joint Higher Committee. The forum witnessed an opening speech by the Qatar Chamber, followed by a number of presentations by the Investment Promotion Agency in Qatar and the Regions Authority. Al Hurra Qatar and Qatar Science and Technology Park, where the incentives and promising investment opportunities offered by the State of Qatar to foreign investors were highlighted, in addition to holding bilateral meetings between businessmen from both sides, during which ways of cooperation and joint projects were discussed, and mechanisms for long-term economic cooperation between Qatari companies were discussed. and korean.