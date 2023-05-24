Qatar Cement signs partnership agreement with SAP

Qatar National Cement Company has signed a partnership agreement with global technology giant SAP (NYSE: SAP) to help it digitally transform to take advantage of the benefits of cloud computing and store its data securely on the Google Cloud platform. The agreement included Mannai Information Technology Company, which will undertake the implementation of the project.

Implementation will include SAP’s ERP suite of business applications, S/4HANA, which provides full visibility and control over all operations. The agreement also includes the innovative employee management solution, SAP Success Factors from SAP.

This partnership agreement is expected to enable Qatar National Cement Company, which plays a vital role in the construction boom in the country, to automate, simplify and speed up business processes, as well as enhance the services provided to its customers and employees.

Engineer Issa Muhammad Ali Galadari, CEO of Qatar National Cement Industries Company, said that the company’s goal of conducting a comprehensive digital transformation is to modernize and simplify its systems, increase operations efficiency levels, and enhance services provided to customers and employees. He added, “After completing the implementation of the digital transformation project, our operations are expected to become more flexible and expandable, which will enable us to take advantage of future opportunities in the market and the region.”

For his part, Alaa Jaber, CEO of SAP in Qatar and the rapid growth markets, praised the important steps taken by Qatar National Cement Company towards digital transformation, saying that it is in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and supports its plans for sustainable development. He added, “Digital transformation enhances the clarity of operations and deepens vision during them, which enables the company to respond in an agile manner to changes in the market and the expected increase in demand for products.” Khalid Al-Mannai, CEO of Al-Mannai Company, said that his company has worked for more than 30 years in Qatar, during which it supported public institutions and private companies in their efforts to obtain specialized technical solutions, until it became fully equipped to implement this major project. He added, “The solution that we have designed specifically for Qatar National Cement Industries Company will enhance the company’s operations and ensure its sustainable success.”

In turn, Ghassan Costa, General Manager of Google Cloud in Qatar, confirmed, during the Google Cloud Doha region launch event in Qatar, that cooperation with the largest cement manufacturing company in Qatar is “evidence of our commitment to help develop the future of digitization in Qatar and advance the pace of digital transformation in country, based on our extensive experience.