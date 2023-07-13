Qatar Central Bank issues treasury bills of 500 million riyals for a week

Today, the Qatar Central Bank issued treasury bills worth 500 million riyals for one week, due on July 20, with a return of 5.5050%.

The Qatar Central Bank had issued treasury bills for the month of July for periods of one week, one month, three, six, nine months and a year, with a value of 5 billion Qatari riyals, and that the total bids amounted to 13.75 billion riyals.

It should be noted that treasury bills are a short-term debt instrument issued by the government for the purpose of borrowing and providing cash liquidity in short terms, while controlling the volume of money supply and purchasing power in circulation.