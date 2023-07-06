Qatar Central Bank issues treasury bills worth 5 billion riyals

The Qatar Central Bank issued treasury bills for the month of July for a period of one week, one month, three, six, nine months and a year, with a value of 5 billion Qatari riyals, indicating that the total bids amounted to 13.75 billion riyals.

The Qatar Central Bank stated, on its website, that the issuance of treasury bills was distributed by 500 million Qatari riyals for a week at an interest rate of 5.5050%, 500 million riyals for a month with an interest rate of 5.5625%, one billion Qatari riyals for a period of three months at an interest rate of 5.6450%, and one billion Qatari riyals. For a six-month term with an interest rate of 5.7025%, a billion Qatari riyals for a nine-month term with an interest rate of 5.7500%, and a billion Qatari riyals for a year with an interest rate of 5.7500%.