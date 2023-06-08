Qatar Central Bank issues treasury bills worth 500 million riyals

Today, the Qatar Central Bank issued treasury bills worth 500 million riyals due on June 15, with an estimated return rate of 5.5050%.

The Qatar Central Bank had previously issued treasury bills during the month of June, at a value of 5 billion riyals, distributed into five tranches with different terms and interest rates.

Treasury bills are a short-term debt instrument issued by the government for the purpose of borrowing and providing cash liquidity in short terms, while controlling the volume of the money supply and the purchasing power put into circulation.