Qatar Chamber is discussing with the Uzbekistan Investment Promotion Agency cooperation between the two countries

Qatar Chamber and the Investment Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

This came during a meeting between Mr. Ali Bu Sharbak Al-Mansoori, Assistant Director General for Government Relations and Committees Affairs at the Chamber, with Mr. Murad Mirzayev Rinatovic, Director of the Uzbekistan Investment Promotion Agency.

The meeting dealt with discussing economic and trade cooperation relations between the two countries, reviewing the investment climate and opportunities available in both countries, in addition to discussing the most important sectors that provide investment opportunities and partnerships between Qatari businessmen and their counterparts from Uzbekistan.

For his part, Al Mansouri praised the relations between the two countries, noting the importance of developing trade exchange between them through increasing cooperation with the private sector and increasing the volume of mutual investments.

Al-Mansoori indicated the possibility of arranging to hold a Qatari-Uzbek business forum that brings together business owners from the two countries to discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership and the most important sectors available for investment, pointing to the desire of Qatari business owners to learn about the opportunities available for investment in Uzbekistan.

For his part, Murad Mirzayev expressed his country’s welcome to Qatari investors in all sectors, especially agriculture, industry, tourism, mining, gas, textiles and food processing, pointing out that the Investment Promotion Agency has developed a single window to facilitate business creation, find a local partner, and introduce the business and investment climate in his country.