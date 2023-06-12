Qatar Chamber: Trade exchange between the State of Qatar and China increased by 45% in 2022

Mr. Rashid bin Hamad Al-Athba, Second Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Chamber, confirmed that the volume of trade exchange between the State of Qatar and the People’s Republic of China increased to about 95 billion and 700 million riyals last year 2022, compared to 65 billion and 900 million riyals in 2021, achieving growth. It reached 45%.

This came on the sidelines of the Chamber’s participation in the tenth session of the Conference of Arab and Chinese Businessmen, which was held on June 11 and 12, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, under the title “Investment and Financing through the Belt and Road Initiative,” in the presence of a number of ministers, officials and decision-makers.

Al-Athba – who headed the Chamber’s delegation to the conference – described the trade relations between the State of Qatar and China as historical, and witnessing growth year after year, pointing out that China is an important trading partner for Qatar, and the most prominent Chinese imports to Qatar are telephones for cellular networks and other communications networks, and cars. , and digital machines for self-treatment, while the most prominent Qatari exports to China are petroleum gases, hydrocarbons, petroleum oils, copper, and ethylene polymers.

Al-Athba said: “The conference is an opportunity to explore the available investment opportunities, whether in China or the Arab countries, and to discuss the promotion of mutual investments, especially in the sectors of energy, agriculture, mining, and advanced technological industries.”

The second vice-chairman of Qatar Chamber indicated the keenness of the two countries to strengthen their relations in various fields, especially trade and investment, as China is an important investment destination for Qatari business owners, in light of the diversity of opportunities in various fields, and the existence of an attractive investment climate.

He stressed the Chamber’s keenness to enhance this cooperation, and to prepare the appropriate ground for Qatari business owners to consolidate their relations with their Chinese counterparts, in a way that enhances trade and investment cooperation relations between them.